Hemet, CA

Hemet, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Hemet.

The Tahquitz High School soccer team will have a game with West Valley High School - Hemet on January 06, 2023, 15:45:00.

Tahquitz High School
West Valley High School - Hemet
January 06, 2023
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Temescal Canyon High School soccer team will have a game with Hemet High School on January 06, 2023, 15:45:00.

Temescal Canyon High School
Hemet High School
January 06, 2023
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The West Valley High School - Hemet soccer team will have a game with Tahquitz High School on January 06, 2023, 15:45:00.

West Valley High School - Hemet
Tahquitz High School
January 06, 2023
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

