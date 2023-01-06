Hemet, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Hemet.
The Tahquitz High School soccer team will have a game with West Valley High School - Hemet on January 06, 2023, 15:45:00.
Tahquitz High School
West Valley High School - Hemet
January 06, 2023
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Temescal Canyon High School soccer team will have a game with Hemet High School on January 06, 2023, 15:45:00.
Temescal Canyon High School
Hemet High School
January 06, 2023
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The West Valley High School - Hemet soccer team will have a game with Tahquitz High School on January 06, 2023, 15:45:00.
West Valley High School - Hemet
Tahquitz High School
January 06, 2023
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
