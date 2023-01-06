ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Downey, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Paramount High School soccer team will have a game with Warren High School on January 06, 2023, 15:15:00.

Paramount High School
Warren High School
January 06, 2023
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

2urbangirls.com

LA’s homeless problem lands in Inglewood ahead of college football championship game

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to press forward with sheltering the homeless and part of the solution includes neighboring Inglewood. Onlookers are impressed with how Bass has “hit the ground running” in moving people off the streets and into housing despite her being in office for less than a month. The last time Los Angeles declared a housing emergency was in 2015 under former Mayor Eric Garcetti who accessed $100 million to solve the problem.
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds

LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [1-8-2023]

Should be a cloudy (but hopefully rain free) Sunday in Los Angeles. How are you going to spend it?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (January 8) in L.A. followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you have a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burbank, CA

Burbank is one of the most famous cities in California, dubbed the “Media Capital of the World.”. Located in Los Angeles County, Burbank is home to some of the largest media companies in the world, most prominently Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Company, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. Because of...
BURBANK, CA
pasadenanow.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Pasadena Home, Minor Damage to Structure

A vehicle crashed into a home in Pasadena, causing minor structural damage to the residence, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. Saturday to 1623 Bancroft Way, where they found a vehicle upside down behind the home, the Pasadena Fire Department reported. The motorist was extricated...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54

LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Shooting in Canyon Country sends three to hospital

A shooting on the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday sent three people to the hospital, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Peters said the Fire Department was on the scene until 10:55, which was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Voice of OC

Santana: Why Are Some of OC’s Biggest School Districts Firing Their Superintendents Over Winter Break?

While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Cheeseburger Week Returns For Delicious Eats

Put those New Year’s resolutions on hold for seven days and celebrate all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week from January 22nd to January 28th. During Cheeseburger Week, presented by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce each January, Pasadena honors Lionel Sternberger’s genius in being the first to put cheese on a hamburger and serve it at the Rite Spot in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed in West Covina crash

An 81-year-old man died Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle in West Covina.The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Valley Boulevard between Clubhouse Drive and Sentous Avenue, said West Covina police Lt. B. Daniel.It did not appear the man was in a crosswalk when he was struck and the driver of the car remained at the scene, Daniels said. "It was an unfortunate accident," he said.
WEST COVINA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey man, 23, killed in 710 Freeway crash

LYNWOOD — A Downey man was identified Thursday as the victim of a traffic crash on the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Lynwood area. Cory Turner was 23 years old, according to the coroner's office. The crash was reported near Rosecrans Avenue about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, according...
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Four injured in single-vehicle crash on South Bay freeway

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – At least four people were rushed to hospitals from a single-vehicle crash Sunday on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to the northbound freeway, at West El Segundo Boulevard, a county fire department dispatcher said.
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former LA County fire captain sues to receive retirement badge

LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
