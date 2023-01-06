ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Chula Vista.

The Southwest High School - San Diego soccer team will have a game with Mater Dei Catholic High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Southwest High School - San Diego
Mater Dei Catholic High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Steele Canyon High School soccer team will have a game with Mater Dei Catholic High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

Steele Canyon High School
Mater Dei Catholic High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The San Ysidro High School soccer team will have a game with Eastlake High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

San Ysidro High School
Eastlake High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

