Chula Vista, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Chula Vista.
The Southwest High School - San Diego soccer team will have a game with Mater Dei Catholic High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
Southwest High School - San Diego
Mater Dei Catholic High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Steele Canyon High School soccer team will have a game with Mater Dei Catholic High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
Steele Canyon High School
Mater Dei Catholic High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The San Ysidro High School soccer team will have a game with Eastlake High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
San Ysidro High School
Eastlake High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
