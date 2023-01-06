Orlando, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Orlando.
The Freedom High School - Orlando soccer team will have a game with Timber Creek High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
The University High School - Orlando soccer team will have a game with East River High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
The Oak Ridge HS soccer team will have a game with Boone High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
The Wekiva High School soccer team will have a game with Jones High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
The Olympia High School soccer team will have a game with Dr. Phillips High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
