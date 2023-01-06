Orlando, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Orlando.

The Freedom High School - Orlando soccer team will have a game with Timber Creek High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

Freedom High School - Orlando
Timber Creek High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The University High School - Orlando soccer team will have a game with East River High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

University High School - Orlando
East River High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Oak Ridge HS soccer team will have a game with Boone High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

Oak Ridge HS
Boone High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Wekiva High School soccer team will have a game with Jones High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

Wekiva High School
Jones High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Olympia High School soccer team will have a game with Dr. Phillips High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

Olympia High School
Dr. Phillips High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

