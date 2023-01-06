ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Claremont.

The Providence High School soccer team will have a game with The Webb Schools on January 06, 2023, 15:15:00.

Providence High School
The Webb Schools
January 06, 2023
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Bishop Amat High School soccer team will have a game with Claremont High School on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.

Bishop Amat High School
Claremont High School
January 06, 2023
15:30:00
Sophomore Girls Soccer

