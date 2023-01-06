ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salado, TX

Salado, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Georgetown High School soccer team will have a game with Salado High School on January 06, 2023, 13:00:00.

Georgetown High School
Salado High School
January 06, 2023
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

No. 20 Harker Heights pulls away to take down Temple

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — A hard fought game from both teams saw the 20th-ranked Knights come away with the 60-47 win on Friday night. Harker Heights welcomes Copperas Cove as their next opponent on Tuesday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. Temple travels to Copperas Cove next on Friday,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Four-Star LB Jelani McDonald Commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have one of the best recruiting classes in Big 12 history this year, and it got even better on Saturday with the addition of four-star LB Jelani McDonald. Woods was deciding on a trio of Big 12 teams to commit to picking between TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas. This update comes from Hayes Fawcett, a social media football recruiting expect via Twitter.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Brazos Gators raise money for National Championship in Vegas

WACO, Texas — Coaches and parents of the Brazos Gators cooked and sold barbecue Saturday with a goal of raising money to put toward the team's trip to Las Vegas. The little league team is headed to Vegas looking to secure their first AAU National Championship win. "Some of...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update

Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
WACO, TX
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: Fish were in schools, but kids were not

On their final day off from school as their Christmas holiday break came to a close, four Fort Hood kids from two military families enjoyed both good weather and good fishing, provided to them free of charge by the Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) program earlier this week.
FORT HOOD, TX
News Channel 25

Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police

WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Restaurant fundraiser to benefit China Spring family

CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays. Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.
CHINA SPRING, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Marine Corps veteran, family open door to new Bell County home

NOLANVILLE, Texas - Saturday morning, a dream became a reality for Marine Corps veteran George Spruell and his wife Vanessa as they opened the door to their new home. Vanessa says when they lived in Austin, it was hard to raise their grandchildren, not able to provide a roof over their heads.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme. Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.
TEMPLE, TX
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy