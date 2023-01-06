ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

Nazareth man arrested, charged with firing shots into Palmer Township home

By Jenny Roberts, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

A Nazareth man was arrested Thursday and charged with firing bullets into a Palmer Township home last week, according to the Northampton County district attorney’s office.

Jonathan Cornelius, 37, was arrested in the Dec. 31 shooting in which bullets were fired into a house on the 2500 block of Eldridge Avenue. Eleven people were in the house at the time, including a 4-year-old child, but no one was hurt.

Cornelius is charged with aggravated assault, shooting a gun into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment and related charges.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office:

Police responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. when one of the homeowners reported hearing gunshots. He found several holes in the walls and ceiling of the house and two bullet holes on the exterior. A bullet was also found in the house.

Surveillance video from a nearby residence captured the sound of four gunshots being fired and seconds later a maroon station wagon traveling south on Old Nazareth Road at a high speed from the house.

The investigation determined the car was registered to Cornelius’ father. Police searched the car and found five spent 9 mm shell casings. A 9 mm handgun belonging to Cornelius was found in the basement of his home. Cornelius’ father said his son had been the only one driving the car for months.

The homeowners of the residence where the shots were fired are a husband and wife. Cornelius was a former childhood friend of the wife’s brother.

The brother told police Cornelius’ demeanor through phone calls and texts had been concerning the last year and a half. The brother kicked Cornelius out of their band when they were younger, but the two maintained a cordial relationship.

Cornelius was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Robert Hawke, and sent to Northampton County prison without bail.

Morning Call reporter Jenny Roberts can be reached at 484-903-1732 and jroberts@mcall.com .

