The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

BURNET COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO