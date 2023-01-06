ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, CA

Saratoga, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Cupertino High School soccer team will have a game with Saratoga High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.

Cupertino High School
Saratoga High School
January 05, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

