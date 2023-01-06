Windermere, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Windermere.
The The Master's Academy soccer team will have a game with Windermere Preparatory School on January 06, 2023, 12:30:00.
The Master's Academy
Windermere Preparatory School
January 06, 2023
12:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Foundation Academy soccer team will have a game with Windermere High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
Foundation Academy
Windermere High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
