Florence, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Four-year-old Bravery came to Austin Animal Center about three weeks ago with a large litter of puppies and now this sweet mama is looking for her forever home. This Labrador Retriever is gentle, great on a leash, house-trained and calm. She loves being outside, but also would love a nice cozy place to relax. She is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO