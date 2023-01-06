ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater soccer team will have a game with Shorecrest Preparatory School on January 06, 2023, 14:00:00.

Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
Shorecrest Preparatory School
January 06, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

New Port Richey, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Palm Harbor University HS soccer team will have a game with River Ridge High School on January 09, 2023, 16:00:00.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Zephyrhills, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Gulf High School soccer team will have a game with Zephyrhills High School on January 09, 2023, 16:30:00.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Antonio Grier Jr., South Florida LB transfer, announces SEC commitment

Antonio Grier Jr., a South Florida linebacker who entered the transfer portal, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound linebacker originally committed to Central Florida in December, but is following new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who previously coached at UCF, to Fayetteville. He battled a hand injury this past season, and only appeared in 4 games.
TAMPA, FL
stupiddope.com

20 Off the Beaten Path Things to Do in Tampa for First-Timers

Tampa, Florida is a vibrant city that offers something for everyone, from theme parks to cultural attractions. However, if you’re looking to stray off the beaten path and try something different on your first visit to Tampa, there are plenty of unique and off the beaten path things to do. From interactive museums to guided tours of historic buildings, Tampa has a variety of options for those seeking something a little different. Here are 20 off the beaten path things to do in Tampa for first-timers:
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival promotes culture and diversity

TAMPA, Fla. - Runners laced up their sneakers and pounded the pavement Saturday to kick off the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival. A new year means new goals, which may include learning new dance moves. That’s how personal trainer Chinyere Sam pumped up participants at this year's Tampa Bay Black...
TAMPA, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Beachfront Retreat was Specifically Designed to Relax and Reconnect with a 5 Star Experience in Saint Pete Beach, Florida is Asking for $8.5 Million

1103 Gulf Way Home in Saint Pete Beach, Florida for Sale. 1103 Gulf Way, Saint Pete Beach, Florida is the ultimate beachfront retreat with the interior spaces are generous, the outdoor spaces are tremendous and the surrounding area creates a perfect place for Fun with Family and Friends. This Home in Saint Pete Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1103 Gulf Way, please contact Melinda Pletcher (Phone: 727-455-6633) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Teammates remember 12-year-old who died following an asthma attack

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A youth basketball team in Pasco County is remembering one of their own after 12-year-old Develin Robinson died following an asthma attack on the day after Christmas. "He was always smiling. He was super competitive. He loved basketball," Outlaws Assistant Coach Brian Soldano said. Develin's coach...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

GUN FOUND AT LAKELAND HIGHLANDS MIDDLE SCHOOL BROUGHT BY 13 YR OLD

A Lakeland Police school resource officer assigned to Lakeland Highlands Middle School was contacted shortly before 3 PM on Thursday by a member of the school’s administration about a possible firearm in a backpack. A search confirmed a handgun was inside the bag. The bag was found to belong to a 13-year-old student who later admitted to having the gun on campus.
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete firm Spoor Bunch Franz merges, expands

St. Petersburg-based firm Spoor Bunch Franz (SBF), one of the area’s most prominent accounting practices, has expanded its relationship with Westbay CPAs through a new merger. The merger with Clearwater-based Westbay, known for its specialization in forensic accounting and business valuations, took effect Jan. 1. Through the merger, SBF...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $940M jackpot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $940 million jackpot could be yours if you matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. According to the game’s website, the winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and 13. Associated Press reported that the jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks […]
TAMPA, FL
