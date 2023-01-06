Read full article on original website
Gobbler Hill Farm in Culpeper holds holiday hikes
While most people in Culpeper can be found snuggled up with a blanket and hot chocolate during the holidays, Gobbler Hill Farm Owners Jim and Susan McGavran give those with more adventurous personalities a muse. Held on the Winter Solstice and days prior to the New Year, the Culpeper farm...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
WHSV
WWI cabin finds home in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
Growing West Virginia town promoting fitness craze
RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Ranson, right next to the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town, is promoting fitness and recreation throughout the community. The 38,000-square-foot recreation center has reopened after serving as a vaccination clinic during COVID. Mayor Duke Pierson hopes that residents will head to the county’s more than […]
WHSV
Jon Henry General Store covering bus fares for customers
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Jon Henry General Store in New Market started the new year by giving back. The store began covering bus fares for any customer who uses the Shen-Go routes to get to the store. At check-out, owner Jon Henry says they will reimburse riders for the...
WHSV
‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail that would be built on nearly 50 miles of an old Norfolk Southern rail corridor. The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership has secured state and national...
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
WHSV
Two dead after Broadway home fire
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
WHSV
Manufactory Collective coming to Harrisonburg in spring
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Valley will soon have a space available to them focusing on access to storage, manufacturing, and production space. “This is really about supporting manufacturing businesses helping them thrive helping them grow, helping them scale and really start to create...
WHSV
VDOT announces lane closure on East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced an eastbound right lane closure is scheduled for East Market Street in Harrisonburg from 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This will allow contractors to perform grading and paving operations for a temporary widening of Route 33.
theburn.com
SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg
A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
Augusta Free Press
No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department
There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time. When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility. “CSHD is actively...
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park may be those of missing Albemarle man
Luray, Va. – The body of a male believed to be missing Virginia man James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers in the southern portion of Shenandoah National Park. Consisting of 80,000 acres, the park encompasses parts of eight counties. Each year, millions visit the area, which includes the 105-mile Skyline Drive and 75 designated scenic overlooks. The park also includes established campgrounds (open seasonally) and 101 miles of the famed Appalachian Trail, on which visitors hike and often overnight camp. Camping on the A.T. requires a free permit either obtained from a park ranger or via self-registration at one of the park's many kiosks. Skyline Drive is always open, weather-permitting. The park itself is open 365 days per year.
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control
After 15 years of fighting between out-of-state developers, local leaders, and residents entrenched on both sides, a luxury resort development is finally moving forward in Harpers Ferry with the help of legislation that took power out of the town’s hands. Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WHSV
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
Virginia State Police locate missing 82-year-old woman
According to police, 82-year-old Mercedes Sanchez Shu is believed to have left her home on the Pearson Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and last made contact with her family at around 2:46 p.m., indicating that she was lost.
wellsvillesun.com
SPCA Serving Allegany County has BUGS!!
See the gallery of cuteness, submit an application. Oh my…the SPCA is infested with baby BUGS! And aren’t they just ‘cute as a bug’?. Meet our 6 week old bugs: Cricket, June Bug, Beetle, Mantis & Bumble Bee. If interested in adopting our Pug Boston Terrier...
theriver953.com
WPD Seeks Assistance with Hit and Run
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) is seeking information involving a Hit and Run crash, which occurred on. January 3, 2023 at approximately 9:45 am. Officers responded to the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South. Loudoun Street and located an 83-year-old male, from Winchester, who had been struck by a...
