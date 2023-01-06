Red Bluff, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Red Bluff.
The Pleasant Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Red Bluff High School on January 06, 2023, 13:00:00.
Pleasant Valley High School
Red Bluff High School
January 06, 2023
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Pleasant Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Red Bluff High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
Pleasant Valley High School
Red Bluff High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
