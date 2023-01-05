With the Road To WrestleMania officially kicking off at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th, WWE could be brewing some major plans heading into WrestleMania 39. This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. This is the first time that Pearce as well as the commentary team have specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Championship since the unification of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2022. The very fact that WWE has specified the RAW Tag Team Titles multiple times on tonight’s show gives enough room to speculate that the promotion could be splitting the undisputed tag team titles ahead of WrestleMania.

1 DAY AGO