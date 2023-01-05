Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For January 9, 2023
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9, 2023!. Kevin Owens opens up the show, looking to address Roman Reigns, but he’s quickly interrupted by JBL. JBL takes shots at Alabama, before telling Owens that nobody actually believes that he can beat Reigns. He follows this up by introducing the only man to have a pinfall victory over Reigns – Baron Corbin.
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler: Uncle Howdy To Be Revealed On Tonight’s WWE RAW?
Pwinsider is reporting that Bo Dallas is backstage at tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE is advertising that Alexa Bliss will explain her heel turn last week when she attacked RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. If Uncle Howdy makes an appearance on the...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th from the Alamodome Dome in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Undisputed WWE Universal...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Nick Khan To Receive Huge Pay-Off If WWE Sale Goes Through
WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has had an agreement with Vince McMahon for years regarding a possible sale of the company, it has been claimed. Khan joined WWE as company president in August 2020, replacing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and was appointed co-CEO last year. Speaking on ‘What Happened When,’...
ewrestlingnews.com
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Opponents For The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin
Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed the opponents for The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin at The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan-favorite wrestlers. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Comments On Vince McMahon’s Return To WWE
The wrestling world is still reeling from the news that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were elected back to WWE’s Board of Directors. In July 2022, McMahon announced his retirement and stepped down as WWE CEO, leading to Triple H taking over WWE creative. Vince is back to help with media rights negotiations and a potential sale of the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Video: Steve Austin Is In Great Shape Amidst WWE WrestleMania Rumors
Steve Austin returned to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported here on...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Uncle Howdy Appears, Confronts Alexa Bliss
Uncle Howdy appeared on WWE’s red brand for the very first time as he set out to interrupt Alexa Bliss this week on Monday Night RAW. Bliss stood up on the commentary table to address her actions from last week. She then called herself ‘The Face Of Evil’ and declared that it’s Bianca Belair who is afraid of her, not Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. Bliss noted that she doesn’t feel bad about snapping and hasn’t felt this good in a while, before making it clear that she has finally taken control and is in charge.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Recalls Learning He’d Win The 1992 Royal Rumble
The idea of becoming world champion wasn’t on Ric Flair’s mind when he learned that he would be winning the 1992 Royal Rumble match in Albany, New York. Flair’s one-and-only Rumble match victory saw him capture the WWF Championship, which had been vacated following a controversial title change featuring Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker in November 1991.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Possibly Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Championship On RAW
With the Road To WrestleMania officially kicking off at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th, WWE could be brewing some major plans heading into WrestleMania 39. This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. This is the first time that Pearce as well as the commentary team have specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Championship since the unification of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2022. The very fact that WWE has specified the RAW Tag Team Titles multiple times on tonight’s show gives enough room to speculate that the promotion could be splitting the undisputed tag team titles ahead of WrestleMania.
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch Set To Return To ‘Young Rock’
Becky Lynch will once again be appearing on NBC’s Young Rock. Lynch, who first played 1980s pop star Cyndi Lauper on the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sitcom’s season three premiere in November, is set to reprise her role on an upcoming episode. The WWE Superstar made...
ewrestlingnews.com
Marvel’s Lucha Libre Show With AAA Stars To Release Next Week
The delayed Marvel Lucha Libre Edition: The Origin of the Mask, which will feature talent from AAA, has received a new release date and will land on Disney+ next week. The show was announced in October of last year and was scheduled to premiere last month, but that did not take place.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Breaks All-Time WrestleMania Gate Record
WWE has announced that WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME WRESTLEMANIA® GATE RECORD. WrestleMania...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kylie Rae Still A Free Agent Despite WWE Main Event Appearance
Kylie Rae may have caught WWE’s attention, but the popular indie wrestler remains a free agent at this time. Last month, Rae received a tryout with WWE and competed on WWE Main Event, where she worked under the name Briana Ray. The fact that she was so quickly put...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE PR Rep Discusses Working For Vince McMahon, More
Appearing on the Chosen Life Podcast, former WWE Media Relations Manager Dawn Pappas discussed her time working for Vince McMahon. After working for WWE’s Media Relations department in Canada from 2004 to 2007, Pappas had much to say about her relationship with McMahon and her experience. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Price Tag To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia Now, ‘Good Knees Or Bad Knees’
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle may be retired from in-ring competition at this point in his life, but everybody has a price, including the Olympic hero. Angle took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” and was asked about potentially stepping back into the ring for one of WWE’s Saudi Arabia shows for a big payday.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (1/9/23)
WWE NXT (1/11/22) WWE Main Event (12/29/22) Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Superstar Is Reportedly ‘Banged Up’
WWE has been protecting Xavier Woods as of late and that’s because he’s not 100% cleared yet. Pwinsider is reporting that Woods is banged up, which is why The New Day haven’t been seen more inside the ring. The report notes,. “The expectation internally is that he...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Discusses Bobby Lashley & Hurt Business Reunion
On the latest episode of his “Writing With Russo” podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo weighed in on a potential Hurt Business reunion. He heavily criticized Bobby Lashley’s direction in WWE lately. Russo also didn’t mince words when talking about Head of Creative Triple H.
ewrestlingnews.com
MVP Reminds Fans On Twitter That Professional Wrestling “Evolves”
WWE on-screen personality MVP has reminded fans that wrestling evolves, after what has been a wild 12 months for the industry. In 2022, fans saw the AEW departure of Cody Rhodes, the unifying of WWE’s two World Championships, the retirement of Vince McMahon, and the AEW All Out controversy.
Comments / 0