Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 6 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland.

The Seffner Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on January 06, 2023, 13:00:00.

Seffner Christian Academy
Lakeland Christian School
January 06, 2023
13:00:00
Middle School Girls Soccer

The Tampa Catholic HS soccer team will have a game with George Jenkins High School on January 06, 2023, 14:00:00.

Tampa Catholic HS
George Jenkins High School
January 06, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The George Jenkins High School soccer team will have a game with McKeel Academy on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

George Jenkins High School
McKeel Academy
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lakeland High School soccer team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.

Lakeland High School
Lakeland Christian School
January 06, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lakeland High School soccer team will have a game with Kathleen High School on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.

Lakeland High School
Kathleen High School
January 06, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Tenoroc High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Fe Catholic High School on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.

Tenoroc High School
Santa Fe Catholic High School
January 06, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hernandosun.com

Challenger, Powell school administrators get awards

Rosemarie Maiorini, principal of the Challenger K-8 school in Spring Hill, and Alex Rastatter, assistant principal of the Powell Middle School in Spring Hill, were presented awards as the Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year during the Hernando County School District regular school board meeting on Dec. 13. Both women will now be nominees from Hernando County in the Florida Department of Education (DOE) Principal and Assistant Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership.
SPRING HILL, FL
Lakeland Gazette

GUN FOUND AT LAKELAND HIGHLANDS MIDDLE SCHOOL BROUGHT BY 13 YR OLD

A Lakeland Police school resource officer assigned to Lakeland Highlands Middle School was contacted shortly before 3 PM on Thursday by a member of the school’s administration about a possible firearm in a backpack. A search confirmed a handgun was inside the bag. The bag was found to belong to a 13-year-old student who later admitted to having the gun on campus.
LAKELAND, FL
10NEWS

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Concerts Coming To Tampa In 2023

I am loving all the shows that are coming to the Tampa Bay area this year! There are a couple on this list that spark my interest. Whats your favorite? Who are you most excited to see? I have yet to attend the Strawberry festival, so I am stoked about that event. Im sure there will be more concerts announced as the year goes on. Below are some of the ones that I am interested in. Get your tickets, and I’ll see you there!
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration in Clearwater

The City of Clearwater and NAACP Clearwater Upper Pinellas County Branch present the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr., Ave., Clearwater, FL 33755.   Monday, January 16, 2023 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.   Schedule of activities: […] The post Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration in Clearwater first appeared on Colorful Clearwater.
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

School boundary changes impact Hillsborough property values

Many parents are speaking out about Hillsborough County School’s proposed boundary changes, but it’s not just families with children in school concerned, some residents say this is an issue that affects everyone in Hillsborough County, with or without children, because property values could take a hit. What You...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

El Cap Restaurant under new (co) ownership

The restaurant group that operates Trophy Fish, Mandarin Hide and other St. Petersburg establishments has purchased half-interest in El Cap, the neighborhood bar and hamburger grill that’s been a fixture at 3500 4th Street N. since 1958. Seed & Feed Hospitality bought out Tara Mattiaci, who inherited half of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
