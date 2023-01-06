Lakeland, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 6 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland.
The Seffner Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on January 06, 2023, 13:00:00.
The Tampa Catholic HS soccer team will have a game with George Jenkins High School on January 06, 2023, 14:00:00.
The George Jenkins High School soccer team will have a game with McKeel Academy on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
The Lakeland High School soccer team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.
The Lakeland High School soccer team will have a game with Kathleen High School on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.
The Tenoroc High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Fe Catholic High School on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.
