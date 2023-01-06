Valencia, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Valencia.
The Stockdale High School soccer team will have a game with Valencia High School on January 06, 2023, 13:30:00.
Stockdale High School
Valencia High School
January 06, 2023
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Stockdale High School soccer team will have a game with Valencia High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
Stockdale High School
Valencia High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0