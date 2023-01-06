ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

National City, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Poway High School soccer team will have a game with Sweetwater High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Poway High School
Sweetwater High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Spring Valley, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Kearny High School soccer team will have a game with Mount Miguel High School on January 09, 2023, 16:30:00.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
NBC San Diego

Person Stabbed to Death in East Village Area of San Diego

A person died after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego Sunday around 7:26 p.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, but they were pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The suspect...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of San Marcos Pickleball Courts at Innovation Park Close for Resurfacing

The City of San Marcos Public Works Department will be resurfacing the pickleball courts at Innovation Park, located at 1151 Armorlite Drive. Due to forecasted weather, the construction work has been delayed and will now take place between Jan. 16 and Jan. 30. Please stay tuned on the City’s social media channels for any other construction updates.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amateur smugglers show up hourly at San Ysidro border crossing

There is a switchblade in that car — and a woman with a trembling left breast. The woman of the trembling breast and her three companions — two young men and another young woman ... (July 3, 1980) “I have designed for [the stewardesses] pink micro-miniskirts to be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Coronado Police Locate 14-Year-Old Missing Boy

The Coronado Police Department said Saturday they found a boy who had gone missing. The 14-year-old Hispanic juvenile was reported missing near 1000 G Avenue at about 12:12 p.m. Saturday. At 1:45 p.m., a Coronado police dispatcher said he had been located. No further details were immediately available. –City News...
CORONADO, CA
lacademie.com

17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023

Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Good Eats – Enjoy Variety of Special Menus at Cohn Restaurants for Group’s 40th Anniversary

Member restaurants continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cohn Restaurant Group with special prix fixe menus. Cohn restaurants, spread throughout San Diego County, include Coasterra on Harbor Island, Vintana in Escondido, Draft Republic in Carlsbad and San Marcos, Surf Rider Pizza Co. in La Mesa and SEA180° Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
