ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Says Jimmy Snuka Inspired Him To Be A Wrestler
Bully Ray will challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling World Championship in a Full Metal Mayhem Match at the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. While speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBing, Ray revealed that it was one of Jimmy Snuka’s most legendary matches in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Says Wrestling Business Is Insensitive, Talks Wrestler Unions
During a recent NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, play was stopped to attend to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field of play, and was taken away in an ambulance. The incident moved Ric Flair to comment on the insensitivity of the pro wrestling business.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bryan Danielson Comments On Stomping Out Darius Martin On Rampage
On last night’s live episode of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeated Top Flight in tag team action. The Blackpool Combat Club veteran Danielson submitted Darius Martin with a Regal Stretch. A well-known spot in Danielson’s matches are when he stomps on an opponent before putting them...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dan Lambert Shares Advice For CM Punk, More
CM Punk continues to remain suspended by AEW while recovering from his leg injury at home. The Second City Saint last wrestled at AEW All Out following which he got himself suspended for his involvement in the backstage fight with The Elite. While speaking to Bill Apter for Sportkeeda’s “WrestleBinge,”...
ewrestlingnews.com
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Opponents For The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin
Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed the opponents for The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin at The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan-favorite wrestlers. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th from the Alamodome Dome in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Undisputed WWE Universal...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Possibly Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Championship On RAW
With the Road To WrestleMania officially kicking off at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th, WWE could be brewing some major plans heading into WrestleMania 39. This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. This is the first time that Pearce as well as the commentary team have specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Championship since the unification of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2022. The very fact that WWE has specified the RAW Tag Team Titles multiple times on tonight’s show gives enough room to speculate that the promotion could be splitting the undisputed tag team titles ahead of WrestleMania.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On Edge & WWE
Several pitches for Edge to appear at some upcoming WWE pay-per-view events were made late last year. According to a report from Fightful, the working plan back in November of 2022 was to have the “Rated-R Superstar” face off against Finn Balor at the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The information given was provided prior to the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event, but the match was scheduled to be contested inside the Hell in a Cell structure.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For January 9, 2023
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9, 2023!. Kevin Owens opens up the show, looking to address Roman Reigns, but he’s quickly interrupted by JBL. JBL takes shots at Alabama, before telling Owens that nobody actually believes that he can beat Reigns. He follows this up by introducing the only man to have a pinfall victory over Reigns – Baron Corbin.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Recalls Learning He’d Win The 1992 Royal Rumble
The idea of becoming world champion wasn’t on Ric Flair’s mind when he learned that he would be winning the 1992 Royal Rumble match in Albany, New York. Flair’s one-and-only Rumble match victory saw him capture the WWF Championship, which had been vacated following a controversial title change featuring Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker in November 1991.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg: Terry Funk Is “The Toughest Man Ever Made In America”
WWE’s Senior Vice-President of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has praised the tenacity of Terry Funk, calling him “the toughest man ever made in America.”. Funk’s lengthy wrestling career began in 1965 as part of his father Dory Funk Sr.’s Western States Sports promotion in Amarillo, Texas.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE PR Rep Discusses Working For Vince McMahon, More
Appearing on the Chosen Life Podcast, former WWE Media Relations Manager Dawn Pappas discussed her time working for Vince McMahon. After working for WWE’s Media Relations department in Canada from 2004 to 2007, Pappas had much to say about her relationship with McMahon and her experience. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Discusses Bobby Lashley & Hurt Business Reunion
On the latest episode of his “Writing With Russo” podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo weighed in on a potential Hurt Business reunion. He heavily criticized Bobby Lashley’s direction in WWE lately. Russo also didn’t mince words when talking about Head of Creative Triple H.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – The Judgment Day Become #1 Contenders To RAW Tag Team Championships
This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships. This is the first time that WWE has specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Championships since the unification of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com
NJPW Strong Results: New NEVER Openweight #1 Contender
We have some results and video highlights from last night’s NJPW Strong television tapings. New Japan aired the latest episode of their NJPW Strong Nemesis last night, though the episode was taped on December 11th at The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. Results and highlights are below:. El Phantasmo...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Says John Cena Was A Huge Fan Of His ‘Broken’ Gimmick
16-time World Champion and future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena is a huge fan of “Broken” Matt Hardy. On the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Hardy revealed that The Champ was in absolute admiration of the ‘Broken’ gimmick after watching an advance copy of ‘The Final Deletion’ through Chris Jericho. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Says Wrestlers Should Seek A “Second Opinion”
Constructive criticism is synonymous with improvement and no one knows it better than WWE Hall of Famer Brian James aka Road Dogg. On the latest episode of his ‘Oh… You Didn’t Know’ podcast, Dogg advised wrestlers to seek second opinions about their own work in order to keep themselves grounded about their actual skills and abilities. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Dutch Mantell Discusses Sami Zayn & His Storyline With The Bloodline
On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell opened up about Sami Zayn and his ongoing storyline with The Bloodline. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sami Zayn’s connection with the WWE Universe: “He has what every great wrestler has to have....
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Says Enzo Amore Isn’t A ‘Horrible’ Wrestler But He’s Not ‘Great’ Either
During a recent edition of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know?” podcast, Brian “Road Dogg” James provided his thoughts on Enzo Amore, including his belief that the former WWE Superstar could make a great manager. The current Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE also...
ewrestlingnews.com
Was Vince McMahon Backstage At WWE RAW?
For those wondering, Vince McMahon was not backstage at Monday’s WWE RAW TV tapings in Birmingham, AL. While McMahon returned to the company’s Board of Directors last week, he wasn’t at the show and Triple H was running things as usual. As of this writing, nobody knows...
