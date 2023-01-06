ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Santa Maria, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Templeton High School soccer team will have a game with St Joseph High School on January 06, 2023, 08:01:01.

Templeton High School
St Joseph High School
January 06, 2023
08:01:01
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

