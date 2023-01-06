ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, CA

Patterson, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Golden Valley High School - Merced soccer team will have a game with Patterson High School on January 05, 2023, 17:45:00.

Golden Valley High School - Merced
Patterson High School
January 05, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mountain House, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Grace Davis High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain House High School on January 09, 2023, 16:30:00.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
FOX40

Stockton Unified cancels classes due to winter storm

(KTXL) — Stockton Unified School District announced that it is canceling classes on Monday, Jan. 9, due to “extreme weather conditions” from a winter storm, the district said in a statement. “We are in direct communication with state and local officials,” the statement said. “The safety and wellness of our students, teachers and staff is […]
STOCKTON, CA
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA
KCRA.com

Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
The Valley Citizen

Is Modesto’s New Blue Can Worth the Trouble?

For Modesto residents, the New Year is already more troublesome and more expensive, and it’s only just begun. The new one percent sales tax increase and higher garbage collection rates are bad enough. Then there’s the new recycling program and its complicated disposal system. As the city’s website...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Several people injured after a car crashed into a Tracy business

TRACY — Several people were injured after a car crashed into a business in Tracy.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, crews arrived at the 3200 block of Grant Line Road in response to a vehicle accident.When they arrived, they found one vehicle crashed into an unknown business, injuring several people.Officials say there was no impact on traffic on Grant Line Road.We will update this story as more details are made available.
TRACY, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Driver hydroplanes, crashes into big rig

A woman was lucky to walk away from a frightful crash due to the wet roads near Modesto. An Amazon driver was going down Highway 99 Friday morning when a small sedan hydroplaned across several lanes. The incident was all caught on video as the delivery truck had interior and...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
LOS GATOS, CA
ABC10

Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Cal Water: Tap water may appear discolored for some in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some California Water Service (Cal Water) customers in Stockton may see discolored water coming from their faucets, the company announced Saturday. The agency that provides wholesale water to Cal Water in the Stockton area, the Stockton East Water District, is investigating a possible issue with its water supply source, according to a notice sent to customers by Cal Water.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

Man rescued from water in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in Bay Point on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from Contra Costa County Fire. The rescue took place just after 2 p.m. near McAvoy Road, according to officials. The United States Coast Guard responded to the scene along with Con Fire and […]
BAY POINT, CA
High school soccer game info

