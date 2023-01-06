ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Watsonville, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Watsonville.

The Everett Alvarez High School soccer team will have a game with St. Francis High School - Watsonville on January 05, 2023, 18:45:00.

January 05, 2023
18:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Everett Alvarez High School soccer team will have a game with Watsonville High School on January 05, 2023, 18:45:00.

January 05, 2023
18:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Monte Vista Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Pajaro Valley High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

