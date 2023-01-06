Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
The City of Manitowoc is asking residents to use street salt sparsely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Like most municipalities across Wisconsin, Manitowoc relies on salt to keep roads and sidewalks safe in the winter. However, many people are not aware that this salt has a degrading effect on lakes, streams and drinking water. Residents watch as crews with large trucks spread salt, leaving the impression salt is okay.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay to Look at Future of Ashland Avenue Overpass
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street,...
seehafernews.com
Another Road Closure Planned for Monday in Manitowoc
Crews will be out taking down problematic trees in Manitowoc on Monday which means another road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured around School Street between North 8th and 9th Streets starting at 7:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto North 8th Street to Waldo Boulevard, over to...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
wearegreenbay.com
Drizzle and rain turns to snow tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Two low pressure systems give way to our continuing wintry mix of weather. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 6pm in Langlade, Northern Oconto, and Northern Marinette Counties. Temperatures will stay above freezing for most places...
wearegreenbay.com
We have the Levknecht family to thank for the Gobbler’s Knob supper club
STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – If your travels ever take you through the historic 5 Points intersection in Calumet County, then the name of the community supper club certainly caught your eye. Gobbler’s Knob. As it turns out, the name and the place have no connection to the home...
seehafernews.com
A Manitowoc Boy’s Wish To Come True This Weekend
A 4-year-old Manitowoc boy who attends kindergarten at Riverview School will have his wish come true at Disney World this weekend. Henry Tyeptanar, the son of Mike and Emily Tyeptanar, loves the movie Finding Nemo and chose meeting Crush as his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. As we told you...
seehafernews.com
Section of Manitowoc’s Michigan Avenue Closed Today
A section of Manitowoc’s Michigan Avenue will be closed for a while today. Starting at 7:00 a.m., crews will be out removing problem trees between North 15th and 18th Streets, forcing traffic to take a different route. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto North 18th Street to New York...
NBC26
Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment
GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t
I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
Watch: Howard woman catches lurker on front door camera
A Howard resident shares the unsettling encounter she caught on her front door camera and why it's important to report anything you might see to authorities.
wearegreenbay.com
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
Mayors send formal letter of interest for Amtrak line in NE Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Amtrak could be coming to Northeast Wisconsin. The key word is ‘could’ though as it’s very early in the process. On Thursday, city leaders from Appleton, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Fond du Lac, and Oshkosh announced they submitted a letter of interest to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to take part in […]
doorcountydailynews.com
Van Pay, Steinhorst named Kewaunee County Fairests
The three candidates at Friday's Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair Gala at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds in Luxemburg impressed the whole crowd, which included three former Wisconsin State Fairests of the Fair. Fairest candidates Vanessa Van Pay and Lexi Nowak, and Junior Fairest candidate Jakayla Steinhorst started the completion...
wearegreenbay.com
Calling all rockstars! There’s a new performance-based music program in Green Bay
(WFRV) – There’s a new music program in Green Bay where kids and adults can pick up a new passion or sharpen their skills. Local 5 Live Green Bay Rock School with a closer look at this performance-based music program. Details from greenbayrockschool.com:. Appleton Rock Schoolhas been a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Happening now: Large police presence on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is visible on Green Bay’s east side on the 1300 block of Smith Street, and officers are asking people to avoid the area. Local 5 is on the scene at Smith Street between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.
Mihm’s in Menasha is back in business
Historic Menasha restaurant, Mihm's Charcoal Grill, is back in business with new owners, who are keeping the old legacy alive.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green Bay
Green Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Green Bay.
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
Comments / 0