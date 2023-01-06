ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

The City of Manitowoc is asking residents to use street salt sparsely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Like most municipalities across Wisconsin, Manitowoc relies on salt to keep roads and sidewalks safe in the winter. However, many people are not aware that this salt has a degrading effect on lakes, streams and drinking water. Residents watch as crews with large trucks spread salt, leaving the impression salt is okay.
MANITOWOC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay to Look at Future of Ashland Avenue Overpass

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street,...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Road Closure Planned for Monday in Manitowoc

Crews will be out taking down problematic trees in Manitowoc on Monday which means another road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured around School Street between North 8th and 9th Streets starting at 7:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto North 8th Street to Waldo Boulevard, over to...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Drizzle and rain turns to snow tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Two low pressure systems give way to our continuing wintry mix of weather. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 6pm in Langlade, Northern Oconto, and Northern Marinette Counties. Temperatures will stay above freezing for most places...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

A Manitowoc Boy’s Wish To Come True This Weekend

A 4-year-old Manitowoc boy who attends kindergarten at Riverview School will have his wish come true at Disney World this weekend. Henry Tyeptanar, the son of Mike and Emily Tyeptanar, loves the movie Finding Nemo and chose meeting Crush as his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. As we told you...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Section of Manitowoc’s Michigan Avenue Closed Today

A section of Manitowoc’s Michigan Avenue will be closed for a while today. Starting at 7:00 a.m., crews will be out removing problem trees between North 15th and 18th Streets, forcing traffic to take a different route. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto North 18th Street to New York...
MANITOWOC, WI
NBC26

Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment

GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
GREEN BAY, WI
103.3 WKFR

Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t

I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
WALLACE, MI
WFRV Local 5

Mayors send formal letter of interest for Amtrak line in NE Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Amtrak could be coming to Northeast Wisconsin. The key word is ‘could’ though as it’s very early in the process. On Thursday, city leaders from Appleton, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Fond du Lac, and Oshkosh announced they submitted a letter of interest to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to take part in […]
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Van Pay, Steinhorst named Kewaunee County Fairests

The three candidates at Friday's Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair Gala at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds in Luxemburg impressed the whole crowd, which included three former Wisconsin State Fairests of the Fair. Fairest candidates Vanessa Van Pay and Lexi Nowak, and Junior Fairest candidate Jakayla Steinhorst started the completion...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Happening now: Large police presence on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is visible on Green Bay’s east side on the 1300 block of Smith Street, and officers are asking people to avoid the area. Local 5 is on the scene at Smith Street between North Irwin Avenue and North Baird Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of swatting a Bellevue residence, 15+ ‘unfounded’ 9-1-1 calls

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly called 9-1-1 on a Bellevue residence over multiple months. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on January 4 around 3:30 p.m., 33-year-old Holly Arcand was taken into custody for three counts of Swatting, five counts of Misuses of 9-1-1 and 17 counts of Obstructing.
BELLEVUE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy