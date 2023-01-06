ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Wesley Chapel.

The Mitchell High School soccer team will have a game with Wiregrass Ranch High School on January 05, 2023, 20:00:00.

Mitchell High School
Wiregrass Ranch High School
January 05, 2023
20:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Mitchell High School soccer team will have a game with Wiregrass Ranch High School on January 05, 2023, 20:00:00.

Mitchell High School
Wiregrass Ranch High School
January 05, 2023
20:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Mitchell High School soccer team will have a game with Wiregrass Ranch High School on January 05, 2023, 20:00:00.

Mitchell High School
Wiregrass Ranch High School
January 05, 2023
20:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

New Port Richey, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Palm Harbor University HS soccer team will have a game with River Ridge High School on January 09, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Zephyrhills, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Gulf High School soccer team will have a game with Zephyrhills High School on January 09, 2023, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Antonio Grier Jr., South Florida LB transfer, announces SEC commitment

Antonio Grier Jr., a South Florida linebacker who entered the transfer portal, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound linebacker originally committed to Central Florida in December, but is following new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams, who previously coached at UCF, to Fayetteville. He battled a hand injury this past season, and only appeared in 4 games.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

GUN FOUND AT LAKELAND HIGHLANDS MIDDLE SCHOOL BROUGHT BY 13 YR OLD

A Lakeland Police school resource officer assigned to Lakeland Highlands Middle School was contacted shortly before 3 PM on Thursday by a member of the school’s administration about a possible firearm in a backpack. A search confirmed a handgun was inside the bag. The bag was found to belong to a 13-year-old student who later admitted to having the gun on campus.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival promotes culture and diversity

TAMPA, Fla. - Runners laced up their sneakers and pounded the pavement Saturday to kick off the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival. A new year means new goals, which may include learning new dance moves. That’s how personal trainer Chinyere Sam pumped up participants at this year's Tampa Bay Black...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Concerts Coming To Tampa In 2023

I am loving all the shows that are coming to the Tampa Bay area this year! There are a couple on this list that spark my interest. Whats your favorite? Who are you most excited to see? I have yet to attend the Strawberry festival, so I am stoked about that event. Im sure there will be more concerts announced as the year goes on. Below are some of the ones that I am interested in. Get your tickets, and I’ll see you there!
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

13-year-old held in Curtis Hixon Park shooting

A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at Curtis Hixon Park on Jan. 1. The Tampa Police Department said two teenagers were involved in a verbal altercation about 8:48 p.m. that turned physical at the park, at 600 N Ashley Drive. During the one-on-one fight, five to six additional teens jumped in to assist the would-be shooter in striking and kicking the victim.
TAMPA, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Double shooting in Hernando County, one person dead

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a double shooting in Hernando County. On Jan. 6, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville regarding a shooting. According to deputies, an investigation found that two adult males, who are related,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $940M jackpot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A $940 million jackpot could be yours if you matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing. According to the game’s website, the winning numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and 13. Associated Press reported that the jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks […]
TAMPA, FL
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy