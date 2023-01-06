ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Folsom, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Folsom.

The Rio Americano High School soccer team will have a game with Vista del Lago High School - Folsom on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.

Rio Americano High School
Vista del Lago High School - Folsom
January 05, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Whitney High School - Rocklin soccer team will have a game with Folsom High School on January 06, 2023, 15:30:00.

Whitney High School - Rocklin
Folsom High School
January 06, 2023
15:30:00
Freshman Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

