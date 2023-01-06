Sacramento, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Sacramento.
The River City High School soccer team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Del Campo High School soccer team will have a game with Christian Brothers High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The El Camino Fundamental High School soccer team will have a game with Capital Christian High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The El Dorado High School - Placerville soccer team will have a game with Bradshaw Christian High School on January 05, 2023, 18:30:00.
The Cordova High School soccer team will have a game with Inderkum High School on January 05, 2023, 19:30:00.
