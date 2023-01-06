ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Sacramento.

The River City High School soccer team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

River City High School
John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Del Campo High School soccer team will have a game with Christian Brothers High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Del Campo High School
Christian Brothers High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The El Camino Fundamental High School soccer team will have a game with Capital Christian High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

El Camino Fundamental High School
Capital Christian High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The El Dorado High School - Placerville soccer team will have a game with Bradshaw Christian High School on January 05, 2023, 18:30:00.

El Dorado High School - Placerville
Bradshaw Christian High School
January 05, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Cordova High School soccer team will have a game with Inderkum High School on January 05, 2023, 19:30:00.

Cordova High School
Inderkum High School
January 05, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain House, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
FOX40

Where do Sacramento’s main highways take you if you don’t stop driving?

(KTXL) — The Highways and freeways that converge in the Sacramento Metropolitan area can take travelers to different states and even the farthest parts of the contiguous United States. According to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Office, Sacramento has four major highways including Interstate 5, I-80, U.S. Highway 50, and State Route 99.  For […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton Unified cancels classes due to winter storm

(KTXL) — Stockton Unified School District announced that it is canceling classes on Monday, Jan. 9, due to “extreme weather conditions” from a winter storm, the district said in a statement. “We are in direct communication with state and local officials,” the statement said. “The safety and wellness of our students, teachers and staff is […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento, Stockton both open free sandbag locations for residents

The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6: Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday. (KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected.  In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -South Area Corporation […]
STOCKTON, CA
Sacramento Observer

Finding The ‘Missing Middle’ Housing In Sacramento

Statistically speaking, Dumitru Cucicea has something of a rare asset in Sacramento. Cucicea, a developer who does work in the local region as well as Napa and Berkeley, built a duplex in 2020 around North Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights and Robla neighborhoods. All in all, it was a smooth experience, even if Cucicea built his duplex near Rio Linda and Marysville boulevards on a block that wasn’t previously loaded with this type of housing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
SACRAMENTO, CA
valcomnews.com

The Trap to have new owners

One of Sacramento’s oldest bars, The Trap, will soon be under new ownership. This beer- and wine-only bar is located at the northeast corner of Riverside Boulevard and 43rd Avenue in the historic Riverside-Pocket area. Set to purchase this business are Pocket residents Ben and Kim Lukenbill and East...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

SMUD dealing with a massive power outage

If you woke up this morning without power, you are not alone. Saturday night’s heavy wind and rains caused a massive power outage in the SMUD service area with over 320,000 SMUD customers without power due to 705 outages as of 5:30 am on Sunday. Rio Linda is the hardest hit with over 50,000 without power. SMUD lists almost 19,000 in the East Elk Grove area, but outages in Florin and South Sacramento are also affecting Elk Grove residents.
ELK GROVE, CA
