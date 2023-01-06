ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cupertino, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Wilcox High School soccer team will have a game with Cupertino High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.

Wilcox High School
Cupertino High School
January 05, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

