San Diego, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 6 high school ⚽ games in San Diego.
The San Ysidro High School soccer team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Coronado High School soccer team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Olympian High School soccer team will have a game with Scripps Ranch High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Hilltop High School soccer team will have a game with University City High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Mar Vista High School soccer team will have a game with Madison High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Morse High School soccer team will have a game with Mira Mesa High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
