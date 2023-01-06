Read full article on original website
Police: 1 dead after South Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead following a shooting in the South Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Butler Avenue just after 5 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m., police say.
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a gas station along Cleveland Avenue was taken into custody Saturday. Columbus police on Wednesday charged Abdulbasid Ahmed, 20, with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan at a Shell gas station and Safina World Restaurant.
One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop
1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 27-year-old woman is recovering after a shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of West State Street shortly after 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located...
Police: One in critical condition following South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured after a shooting in the South Linden neighborhood late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue around 9:43 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
WSYX ABC6
Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
Police: Man dead after west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead following a shooting in west Columbus Friday evening. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. When officers were on their way to the location, they were informed that a shooting had just taken place there.
Pickerington police report close to 2 dozen car break-ins in 1 month
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — It’s been 445 days, but Kaylee McReynolds’s father is still with her. “His jacket, his bracelet,” she said, looking over her father’s items she is wearing. “I’m wearing his boot socks. I don’t know, you can’t put it into words. It just hurts.”
One critical after South Linden shooting
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard road closure starting Monday morning
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you drive on Scioto Darby Road? If you do make sure you are aware of the road closures starting Monday morning before you head out the door. Partial road closure on Scioto Darby Road between Alton Darby Road and Cosgray Road will be in effect on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting Jan 9.
WSYX ABC6
Man dead after Madison County crash on I-70
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Woman Threatened with Gun in Walmart Parking Lot
Fairfield county – Police are now searching for a black Buick occupied by a female and a male after pulling a gun on another woman in the Parking lot of the Canal Winchester Walmart located at 6674 Winchester Blvd around 12 pm. According to early reports, the two people...
Police: 15-year-old charged with firing shots into Beechcroft High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old has been charged for allegedly firing shots into Beechcroft High School on Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the school, located on Beechcroft Road, during school hours on reports of the building being hit by gunfire. The principal said...
Police: 28-year-old woman found dead at Rumpke recycling plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified a woman who was found dead at a Rumpke recycling plant in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday. Officers were called to the facility on Fields Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person. The woman, identified as Lynsi Seaunier, was pronounced dead at the scene.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Columbus high school struck by gunfire while in session
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents in one central Ohio school district are concerned after gunfire strikes a Columbus high school while students were in session. It happened around 11:30 a.m. yesterday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to Beechcroft High School at 6100 Beechcroft Road on...
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman during fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering while another woman has been arrested after a fight led to a shooting Saturday night in downtown Columbus, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:06 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street. According to Columbus police dispatchers, the woman was shot in […]
sciotopost.com
Fatal Crash – One Killed in T-Bone Crash in Groveport
Franklin – One person died and two were injured in a crash in the area of 317 Northbound, and both East and West Groveport Rd. According to the Franklin county sheriff’s department around 8:20 pm on Friday the crash occurred when a person was driving an SUV Southbound on Route 317 and attempted to turn left onto Groveport road when they were struck by another vehicle.
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
