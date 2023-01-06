Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April
If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
Disney issues behavior warning to parkgoers as fights increase: 'Be the magic you want to see'
Disneyland and Walt Disney World added "courtesy sections" to their websites warning guests to be on their best behavior after an uptick in fights on the property.
Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors
In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
Disney World Reveals One Of Its Fastest Roller Coasters Yet Is Opening This Spring
Disney World is amping things up in 2023, and that means bringing in one of their fastest roller coasters to date. This spring, the Orlando, Fl. based theme park is welcoming a speedy new ride, the TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will be one of the fastest roller coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.
disneybymark.com
PHOTOS: Dirty PeopleMover Cars and Mold in Toy Story Land Highlight Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues
Earlier this week, we posted about the boats of “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom that are so dirty they’re turning black. There have been ongoing maintenance problems at Walt Disney World, and it seems cleanliness is falling by the wayside. Readers sent us photos of the dirty interiors of Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover cars and black mold in Toy Story Land.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain
Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
Disney World Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes
While most people planning a trip to Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Disney World may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
WDW News Today
‘Party Monorail’: Flashing Monorail Undercarriage Lights Celebrate the New Year at Walt Disney World
Even the Monorails at Walt Disney World are celebrating New Year’s Eve! The undercarriage lights, which were added last September, are running a rolling pattern to create “party Monorails,” with effects like a party bus. We spotted a few different Monorails lighting up on their way through.
disneyfoodblog.com
Important Rule Added to Disneyland Website
If you’re heading to a Disney park, it’s important that you read up on the rules for the parks and laws for the state you’ll be visiting. While you might have been to the parks before, you should check back for updates closer to your trip because rules and regulations can change. Recently, we saw Disney World add an important WARNING to their website, advising guests that they could be kicked out for failure to follow a specific rule. Now, it seems Disneyland’s website has been updated with a similar notice.
WDW News Today
Our Review of Super Nintendo World and the Highly Anticipated Mario Kart Ride
While there’s still a month or so until Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood, we have been lucky enough to visit the original version of the land at Universal Studios Japan. You can watch Tom’s honest review below, or keep scrolling for more details, specific videos, and thoughts.
disneyfoodblog.com
100th Anniversary CROCS Just Dropped in Disney World — Get Them Before They Sell Out!
Although the official celebrations for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary won’t begin in Disneyland until January 27th, that won’t stop Disney World from getting ready!. Over the past month Disney released a variety of platinum-themed Disney100 merchandise. The items have now been unleashed on the parks,...
disneyfoodblog.com
You Can Fly to Disney World for CHEAP — But You’ll Want to Hurry!
We know the feeling! Whether you’re heading to Disney World or somewhere else, flying might be the fastest way to get there — but it can also be expensive. Luckily, we’ve found a NEW deal on flights that could save you money if you act quickly!. Breeze...
disneyfoodblog.com
Contemporary vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK: New Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Debuting at Disneyland Resort Later This Month
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Part of the festivities will include new Cast Member name tags that include the names of Disney characters!. Back in August 2022, an announcement was sent to Cast...
Disney World Has Good Price News for Theme Park Visitors
The general public first became used to the concept of surge pricing about a decade ago thanks to the rise of ride-share programs such as Lyft and Uber. Alternatively referred to as “dynamic pricing,” (arguably by companies that realize that “surge” has some unsavory connotations), the practice is supply and demand distilled down to its most potent form.
