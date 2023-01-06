ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April

If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
TheStreet

Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
FLORIDA STATE
Parade

Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors

In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
ANAHEIM, CA
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
Elite Daily

Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides

There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
FLORIDA STATE
disneybymark.com

PHOTOS: Dirty PeopleMover Cars and Mold in Toy Story Land Highlight Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues

Earlier this week, we posted about the boats of “it’s a small world” in Magic Kingdom that are so dirty they’re turning black. There have been ongoing maintenance problems at Walt Disney World, and it seems cleanliness is falling by the wayside. Readers sent us photos of the dirty interiors of Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover cars and black mold in Toy Story Land.
disneytips.com

VIDEO: This Front Seat POV Shows The Biggest Difference Between Disney World and Disneyland’s Splash Mountain

Between Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are six different Disney Parks, making for many friendly debates between fans. Many classic Disney attractions, such as the Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, have been duplicated across Disney Parks so more Guests can enjoy them.
TheStreet

Disney World Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes

While most people planning a trip to Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Disney World may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
disneyfoodblog.com

Important Rule Added to Disneyland Website

If you’re heading to a Disney park, it’s important that you read up on the rules for the parks and laws for the state you’ll be visiting. While you might have been to the parks before, you should check back for updates closer to your trip because rules and regulations can change. Recently, we saw Disney World add an important WARNING to their website, advising guests that they could be kicked out for failure to follow a specific rule. Now, it seems Disneyland’s website has been updated with a similar notice.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

100th Anniversary CROCS Just Dropped in Disney World — Get Them Before They Sell Out!

Although the official celebrations for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary won’t begin in Disneyland until January 27th, that won’t stop Disney World from getting ready!. Over the past month Disney released a variety of platinum-themed Disney100 merchandise. The items have now been unleashed on the parks,...
disneyfoodblog.com

Contemporary vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Has Good Price News for Theme Park Visitors

The general public first became used to the concept of surge pricing about a decade ago thanks to the rise of ride-share programs such as Lyft and Uber. Alternatively referred to as “dynamic pricing,” (arguably by companies that realize that “surge” has some unsavory connotations), the practice is supply and demand distilled down to its most potent form.

