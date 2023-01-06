ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Country, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The William S Hart High School soccer team will have a game with Canyon High School - Canyon Country on January 05, 2023, 18:30:00.

William S Hart High School
Canyon High School - Canyon Country
January 05, 2023
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

