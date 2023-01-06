ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 6 high school ⚽ games in San Jose.

The Gunderson High School soccer team will have a game with Independence High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Gunderson High School
Independence High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Christopher High School soccer team will have a game with Branham High School on January 05, 2023, 18:15:00.

Christopher High School
Branham High School
January 05, 2023
18:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Piedmont Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.

Piedmont Hills High School
Silver Creek High School
January 05, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Prospect High School soccer team will have a game with Lick High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.

Prospect High School
Lick High School
January 05, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Overfelt High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Teresa High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.

Overfelt High School
Santa Teresa High School
January 05, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Pioneer High School soccer team will have a game with Leigh High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.

Pioneer High School
Leigh High School
January 05, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

