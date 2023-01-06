San Jose, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 6 high school ⚽ games in San Jose.
The Gunderson High School soccer team will have a game with Independence High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Christopher High School soccer team will have a game with Branham High School on January 05, 2023, 18:15:00.
The Piedmont Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Silver Creek High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Prospect High School soccer team will have a game with Lick High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Overfelt High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Teresa High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Pioneer High School soccer team will have a game with Leigh High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.
