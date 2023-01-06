ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soledad, CA

Soledad, January 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Soledad High School soccer team will have a game with Salinas High School on January 05, 2023, 17:45:00.

Soledad High School
Salinas High School
January 05, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
pajaronian.com

PVUSD closes 11 schools in advance of storm

WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Unified School District has closed 11 schools in advance of the storms expected to begin Sunday night, last through Tuesday and bring possible flooding throughout the District. PVUSD Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez made the announcement Sunday afternoon. The closure on Jan. 9 and 10 includes Ann Soldo, Hall...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

PVUSD may close some schools due to flood advisory warnings in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pajaro Valley Unified School District may close some facilities for Monday after the City of Watsonville issued a flood advisory warning Saturday for parts of Watsonville. "Good afternoon, PVUSD families. It is our hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. PVUSD is closely collaborating with the City of The post PVUSD may close some schools due to flood advisory warnings in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Student stabs student at Seaside Middle School

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they responded to a call of a stabbing at a local middle school Friday. At 1:08 p.m., police arrived and found a student with minor injuries at Community Day Middle School. Police said a student stabbed another student. Police added that over the past year they, " have seen The post Student stabs student at Seaside Middle School appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
sanbenito.com

Section 8 Waiting List Open

Lilly Gardens Apartments will be opening the Section 8 Waiting List for 1, 2, & 3-bdrms. Applications will be available via mail or email by request or for pick up at 8800 Lilly Ave, Gilroy from 1/10 - 1/11 from 10am - 12pm and 1pm - 4pm and must be returned only on 1/13 between 12pm - 4pm. 408-842-8387.
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of Central Coast residents awoke in the dark on Sunday due to power outages across the area. In Monterey County, more than 4,700 customers were without power on Sunday morning, but that number has gone down to 3,342, according to PG&E. In Santa Cruz County,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose recycling service disrupted by brief strike

Local workers reached an agreement Friday afternoon with San Jose’s largest recycling hauler after a brief strike that threatened service for more than 175,000 homes. The strike came after Teamsters Local 350 and California Waste Solutions (CWS) deadlocked over a contract for 10 clerical workers who provide customer service. Union members claimed the company was taking away workers’ protections, while the recycling company said the union’s requests were unfair and unreasonable. Negotiations went until midnight Thursday but yielded little success, both the union and the company said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Flood advisory issued for Watsonville on Saturday

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The City of Watsonville has issued a Flood Advisory that goes into effect today through Tuesday for the following areas shaded in blue on this map:. The city of Watsonville has also posted the map here. Residents should prepare for possible flooding and evacuations. Pre-filled sandbags...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. – (KION) UPDATE: Sherwood Lake Mobile Home Park and Rancho Salinas Mobile Home Park in Salinas have been issued evacuation warnings on Sunday night. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has sent out evacuation warnings for several different areas ahead of Monday’s atmospheric river-driven storm. Over 1,000 people in North Monterey County along The post Monterey County and NWS issue evacuation warnings ahead of winter storm appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Capitola officials hold news conference following coastal destruction

CAPITOLA, Calif. — Officials in Capitola are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. after high swells caused widespread destruction along the Santa Cruz County coast. >>Watch the press conference in the video player above. On Jan. 5, the remnants of a bomb cyclone that struck hundreds of miles...
CAPITOLA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire

AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Evacuation orders issued in parts of Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Evacuation orders have been issued in Santa Cruz County's Felton and Paradise Park area as rain continues to pour and winds sweep through the area. The orders include the Felton Grove area, covering Bridge Road North and South plus River Road neighborhoods up to Graham Hill Road. It also includes The post Evacuation orders issued in parts of Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

RV fire prompts evacuation of San Jose apartment complex

A burning recreational vehicle led authorities to evacuate a San Jose apartment complex Saturday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The RV was reported to be burning in the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue about 2:35 p.m., according to the San Jose Police Department. Units are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire in the 1800 block of Alum Rock Av. RV fully engulfed near an...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship

APTOS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The second day of this huge storm has been destructive. In Capitola, the pier was sliced in half by dangerous waves. In Aptos, the famous cement ship broke apart. The pier connecting to the ship also felt the wrath of the wind and ocean. The strong winds died down a little bit, but The post Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship appeared first on KION546.
APTOS, CA
KRON4 News

RV ‘engulfed in flames' near San Jose apartment complex

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An RV was reportedly ‘engulfed in flames’ in San Jose on Saturday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. Police say crews are currently on the scene of the vehicle fire located on the 1800 block of Alum Rock Avenue. The fire is near an apartment complex, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

A look at the storm timeline for your neighborhood and when flooding is expected

SALINAS, Calif. — A storm is expected to bring light rainfall to the area around 9-10 p.m. Sunday, which will turn into heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into early morning Monday. The storm is expected to reach its highest intensity between 2-6 a.m. The heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the morning, but will begin to calm down in the afternoon as the storm moves to the east and south.
SALINAS, CA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy