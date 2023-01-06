Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Police investigating homicide in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in an east valley neighborhood Monday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the homicide was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Topaz Street near East Tompkins Avenue, which is near Tropicana and Eastern avenues.
Metro police: Woman in Jan. 2 crash in west valley dies
A Las Vegas woman hurt in a two-vehicle crash in the west valley on Jan. 2 has died from her injuries, Metro police said Sunday.
KTNV
Driver crashes into building, refuses medical attention from Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver refused medical attention after crashing into a FedEx building. Las Vegas police reported the crash to KTNV Sunday afternoon. It was the FedEx building east of the Strip on Hughes Center Drive. Police said the...
8newsnow.com
Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
8newsnow.com
After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, plane is hit by SUV, injuring three people, State Police say
After safely making an emergency landing on U.S. 95 in the northwest valley on Saturday morning, a small plane was struck by a sport utility vehicle and three people were injured, Nevada State Police said. After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, …. After safely making an emergency landing...
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack
The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
8newsnow.com
Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge
Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
8newsnow.com
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection with 'major burglary spree'
Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a "major burglary spree." Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection …. Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a "major...
8newsnow.com
Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide
Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE …. Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Adderall shortage impacting valley families. The U.S. Food and...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police negotiate with barricaded suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity regarding a suspect who has barricaded themselves inside an apartment has shut down traffic in an area of central Las Vegas, police say. According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at 10:53 Friday morning, detectives arrived at an apartment on Stewart Avenue attempting to find a wanted person. Police say they believe the wanted individual is armed and barricaded inside the apartment.
Fox5 KVVU
Police respond to barricade near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade near downtown Friday afternoon. LVMPD said the incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. Police were in the area looking for a wanted suspect and he was located. Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.
8newsnow.com
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a "major burglary spree" in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area. Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike …. Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok
Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going …. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Adderall shortage impacting valley families. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an Adderall shortage in October. NV Crimestoppers...
Las Vegas police arrest wanted suspect after barricade situation
According to a release, police said the suspect was armed and barricaded in an apartment in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue.
sancerresatsunset.com
Day Trips from Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
news3lv.com
Heavy police presence on US 95, S. Rancho
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence surrounded a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho Friday evening. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police set up a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho after receiving a call of gunshots heard. Upon arrival, 4 juveniles ran from police. All suspects were...
8newsnow.com
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
Speeding, impairment cited in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 pedestrians on sidewalk
That information was revealed Thursday morning during the arraignment for Fernando Jose Reyes in North Las Vegas Justice Court, where he is facing numerous charges related to a Monday crash that killed 51-year-old Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Robert Ray as they stood on a sidewalk near Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive.
KTNV
Mt. Charleston at capacity, closures and detours in effect
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Mt. Charleston posted on Go Mt. Charleston's Twitter page that highways and parking are at capacity Sunday afternoon. "Once again, highways and parking are at capacity so closures and detours are in effect," said officials in a tweet. "We have noticed lots of folks taking the 'get here early' message seriously which really seems to be helping spread out the traffic - keep it up!"
