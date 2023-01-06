ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Police investigating homicide in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in an east valley neighborhood Monday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the homicide was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Topaz Street near East Tompkins Avenue, which is near Tropicana and Eastern avenues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack

The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge

Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins

Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide

Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE …. Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year's Eve homicide. Adderall shortage impacting valley families. The U.S. Food and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police negotiate with barricaded suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity regarding a suspect who has barricaded themselves inside an apartment has shut down traffic in an area of central Las Vegas, police say. According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at 10:53 Friday morning, detectives arrived at an apartment on Stewart Avenue attempting to find a wanted person. Police say they believe the wanted individual is armed and barricaded inside the apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police respond to barricade near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a barricade near downtown Friday afternoon. LVMPD said the incident began around 10:53 a.m. in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue, near Maryland Parkway. Police were in the area looking for a wanted suspect and he was located. Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok

Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going …. Las Vegas food truck opens restaurant after going mega-viral on TikTok. Adderall shortage impacting valley families. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an Adderall shortage in October. NV Crimestoppers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
sancerresatsunset.com

Day Trips from Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy police presence on US 95, S. Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Heavy police presence surrounded a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho Friday evening. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police set up a perimeter on US 95 and S. Rancho after receiving a call of gunshots heard. Upon arrival, 4 juveniles ran from police. All suspects were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media

President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Mt. Charleston at capacity, closures and detours in effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Mt. Charleston posted on Go Mt. Charleston's Twitter page that highways and parking are at capacity Sunday afternoon. "Once again, highways and parking are at capacity so closures and detours are in effect," said officials in a tweet. "We have noticed lots of folks taking the 'get here early' message seriously which really seems to be helping spread out the traffic - keep it up!"
LAS VEGAS, NV

