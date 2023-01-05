ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Kristen Walters

Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
OBERLIN, OH
CarBuzz.com

Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership

A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Hometown banker “cashes in” on 47-year career

BUCYRUS – A longtime bank executive in the community is stepping down after faithfully serving the financial institution – and Crawford County residents – for nearly 50 years. Dave Lauthers, 65, retired from Park National Bank on Dec. 31, ending a 47-year career. A career dedicated to...
BUCYRUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

OVI Citation, Dover Ambulance Received Minor Damage

Mary Alice Reporting – On January 6th, at 8:00 pm, central dispatch was advised that a vehicle had struck a Dover Fire Department ambulance. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident that happened on I-77 southbound and deputies found the involved vehicle at the Marathon Bellstores located outside the Village of Strasburg.
DOVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland demands special police officers to give up their firearms while protecting the city’s utility plants

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The union that represents officers who protect Cleveland’s utility plants is fighting the city’s attempt to prevent the workers from carrying weapons. The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association is taking the city to arbitration Tuesday to allow the employees to holster guns while working at the water treatment and electrical facilities, which serve 1.6 million people in Cuyahoga County. The union says it is too dangerous for the special police officers to work without weapons.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Virus: New Variant Taking Over

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
STARK COUNTY, OH

