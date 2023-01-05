Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Frozen meal producer gets $9.6 million grant for plant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A company that sells pre-made meals to school cafeterias is planning on opening a new poultry-processing plant in Cleveland and has won a $9.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. International Food Solutions, a Florida-based company with Cleveland ties, plans on redeveloping a vacant building...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
Mount Vernon News
Public Notice Of Intention To Liquidate Items In Storage Unit #28 At Mike’s Storage
Public notice of intention to liquidate items in storage unit #28 at Mike’s Storage 9995 Mt. Gilead Road, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019. Said items have been stored by Eric Cramer last known address: 11 Mermary Drive, Fredericktown, Ohio 43019. The sale shall take place at Thomas Auction House in Fredericktown,...
Hazardous waste incinerator in Lorain eligible for expansion under new Ohio law
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Aging hazardous waste incineration plants in Ohio that have been barred from expansion for three decades could start growing again under a new policy Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law last week. Ohio has four such incinerators – large industrial facilities that burn hazardous and...
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership
A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
Ohio's medical marijuana market set to more than double in 2023
The number of Ohioans using medicinal marijuana legally through the state’s regulated marketplace jumped 20% in the last year.
crawfordcountynow.com
Hometown banker “cashes in” on 47-year career
BUCYRUS – A longtime bank executive in the community is stepping down after faithfully serving the financial institution – and Crawford County residents – for nearly 50 years. Dave Lauthers, 65, retired from Park National Bank on Dec. 31, ending a 47-year career. A career dedicated to...
Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys 3-acre site near Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse once earmarked for 54-story tower
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three acres of downtown Cleveland that mostly consists of parking, but once had plans for a 54-story tower, may get new life after being sold from one real estate developer to another. Bedrock, the real-estate arm of Dan Gilbert’s Rock companies, announced Friday that it bought...
wtuz.com
OVI Citation, Dover Ambulance Received Minor Damage
Mary Alice Reporting – On January 6th, at 8:00 pm, central dispatch was advised that a vehicle had struck a Dover Fire Department ambulance. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident that happened on I-77 southbound and deputies found the involved vehicle at the Marathon Bellstores located outside the Village of Strasburg.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
Cleveland demands special police officers to give up their firearms while protecting the city’s utility plants
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The union that represents officers who protect Cleveland’s utility plants is fighting the city’s attempt to prevent the workers from carrying weapons. The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association is taking the city to arbitration Tuesday to allow the employees to holster guns while working at the water treatment and electrical facilities, which serve 1.6 million people in Cuyahoga County. The union says it is too dangerous for the special police officers to work without weapons.
Driver caught with 200 grams of marijuana in truck: Medina Police Blotter
Police investigated at 10:54 p.m. Jan. 8 when a man was seen sitting in his truck, hunched over the center console. The man was found rolling a marijuana cigarette, with a large bag of marijuana sitting next to him. The marijuana was weighed at more than 200 grams, making the charge a felony possession offense.
cleveland19.com
Police find 5 of 7 luxury vehicles stolen from Strongsville car dealership
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have recovered five out of the seven luxury vehicles stolen from the Fiat and Alfa Romeo of Strongsville dealership early Tuesday morning. Officials said the vehicles were all found on Cleveland’s East Side, in the Lee Miles neighborhood. Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender told...
whbc.com
Virus: New Variant Taking Over
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
Beloved Italian restaurant on East 185th was saved by its neighborhood
There a lot of work happening on East 185th Street in Cleveland, but while it may be an up and coming neighborhood, there’s one staple restaurant in the heart of it all.
Suspect caught with suitcase full of meat, arrested for 70th time: Police
A Garfield Heights man was arrested last week after investigators say he stole a shopping cart full of packaged meat to resell at restaurants.
Comments / 0