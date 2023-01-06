Battle Ground, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Battle Ground.
The Mossyrock High School basketball team will have a game with Columbia Adventist Academy on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
Mossyrock High School
Columbia Adventist Academy
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Three Rivers Christian School basketball team will have a game with Firm Foundation Christian School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.
Three Rivers Christian School
Firm Foundation Christian School
January 05, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
