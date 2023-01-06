ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Noozhawk

Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center

Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Roses & Raspberries: Elks Rec gets sour fruit for lease cancellations

Raspberries to Elks Recreation, Inc., who this week confirmed they will not renew leases for Santa Maria BMX, Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers Club or The Shack Paintball Field as they move to an event-based business model. The Hancock College Rodeo Club team, which practiced at the Unocal Events Center off Highway...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County

Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Phillips 66’s Santa Maria Refinery on Nipomo Mesa shuttered Friday

After 67 years of virtually continuous operation, the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery in the dunes west of Nipomo shut down without fanfare Friday. The pipelines that delivered crude to the facility also shut down Friday, a company spokeswoman said, although when the refinery closure was announced in 2020, a company spokesman said the pipelines would remain active until taken out of service in 2024.
NIPOMO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria is a charming city in Santa Barbara County, California that offers visitors plenty of outdoor attractions. Whether you're looking to explore its history, enjoy the great outdoors, or get a glimpse of the rich culture in the state, you'll find plenty of fun and exciting activities in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Historic Theater Poised to Revitalize Lompoc

A diamond in the rough, the Lompoc Theatre Project (LTP) is poised to breathe new life into a community that’s ready for revitalization. This iconic local building in Lompoc’s Old Town has a long and winding history. Now in its second phase of fundraising under the guidance of the Lompoc Theatre Project Corporation, a registered nonprofit, great things are in the works as we usher in the new year.
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 29 – Jan. 2

Lois Mae Omara, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Beverly Ann Walter, age 83, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA

