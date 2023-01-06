Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center
Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
Mission Prep handles Atascadero 72-31 in early league matchup
Senior Jamar Howard crossed the 1,000-point mark as the Royals defeated the Greyhounds.
Over 250 people gather at Waller Park for the inaugural Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run
Over 250 people participated in the Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run at Waller Park this Saturday in Orcutt. The post Over 250 people gather at Waller Park for the inaugural Joey De Anda Memorial 5k Fun Run appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Elks Rec gets sour fruit for lease cancellations
Raspberries to Elks Recreation, Inc., who this week confirmed they will not renew leases for Santa Maria BMX, Tri-Valley R.C. Modelers Club or The Shack Paintball Field as they move to an event-based business model. The Hancock College Rodeo Club team, which practiced at the Unocal Events Center off Highway...
Evacuation warning issued for Santa Barbara County areas close to Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires burn scars
An evacuation warning has been issued for areas near the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires due to an incoming rainstorm expected Jan. 9 through Jan. 10. The post Evacuation warning issued for Santa Barbara County areas close to Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fires burn scars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: La Cumbre Plaza Is Suddenly the Center of Santa Barbara’s Attention
As Noozhawk begins a new year, we want to say thank you to you, our readers. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of our Hawks Club members, we exceeded our year-end fundraising goal of $90,000. An impressive 2,443 of you helped us raise more than $92,000 to invest directly in...
Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public
Los Flores Ranch Park is closed to the public until further notice due to hazardous trail conditions following the heavy Wednesday night rainfall. The post Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County
Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
syvnews.com
Phillips 66’s Santa Maria Refinery on Nipomo Mesa shuttered Friday
After 67 years of virtually continuous operation, the Phillips 66 Santa Maria Refinery in the dunes west of Nipomo shut down without fanfare Friday. The pipelines that delivered crude to the facility also shut down Friday, a company spokeswoman said, although when the refinery closure was announced in 2020, a company spokesman said the pipelines would remain active until taken out of service in 2024.
Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm
The rain storm that hit the Central Coast has caused the rise of Lake Lopez in Arroyo Grande and Gibraltar Reservoir in Santa Barbara to have significantly higher water levels. The post Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Jurassic Empire brings a dinosaur exhibit to Santa Maria Fairpark
This Sunday is the last day to enjoy Jurassic Empire, the dinosaur exhibit at Santa Maria's Fairpark. The post Jurassic Empire brings a dinosaur exhibit to Santa Maria Fairpark appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria is a charming city in Santa Barbara County, California that offers visitors plenty of outdoor attractions. Whether you're looking to explore its history, enjoy the great outdoors, or get a glimpse of the rich culture in the state, you'll find plenty of fun and exciting activities in Santa Maria.
Section of clifftop park in Pismo Beach closed off after crack appears in the ground
A chain that appeared to have gotten tighter was further indication of a potential landslide.
Santa Barbara Independent
Historic Theater Poised to Revitalize Lompoc
A diamond in the rough, the Lompoc Theatre Project (LTP) is poised to breathe new life into a community that’s ready for revitalization. This iconic local building in Lompoc’s Old Town has a long and winding history. Now in its second phase of fundraising under the guidance of the Lompoc Theatre Project Corporation, a registered nonprofit, great things are in the works as we usher in the new year.
Parts of SLO County see flooding ahead of major rain storm. Here’s what in store
One SLO County location received 3.54 inches of rain during a recent storm.
Powerful winter storm slammed into SLO County. See dramatic photos and video
From rain-swollen rivers and rock slides to pounding surf, here are some of the sights as San Luis Obispo County recovers from a major storm.
Surfer rescued from Isla Vista bluffs
A surfer in Santa Barbara County looking to catch some waves ended up being caught by them instead. A surfer was rescued earlier this morning just after 7:30 a.m. by Santa Barbara County Fire.
Death notices for Dec. 29 – Jan. 2
Lois Mae Omara, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Beverly Ann Walter, age 83, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 25?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $867,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $526,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $326.
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: Cleanup of Santa Barbara's waterfront underway, Goleta to review housing plan
City of Santa Barbara is cleaning up its waterfront after storm. The City of Santa Barbara said today its waterfront and harbor were hit hard by large swell and high tides overnight and this morning. The city says staff are cleaning up sand and debris from the swells and are asking the public to keep their distance.
Comments / 0