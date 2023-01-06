Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
After Council pressure, Cantrell says trash pickup help is on the way
Mayor LaToya Cantrell Saturday agreed to bring in additional trash haulers for much of the city after a group of council members demanded the administration make good on long-standing promises collections would return to normal. City officials are also expected to meet Jan. 10 with Richard’s Disposal, one of the...
NOLA.com
Zach Kupperman buys Poydras Street medical buildings, spurred by new BioDistrict
Investor and real estate developer Zach Kupperman has acquired a medical office complex at 2237 Poydras Street on the edge of the Central Business District, with plans to redevelop the property for a new medical tenant that will move into the space later this year. Terms of the sale, which...
Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push
NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2. Service Area 2 encompasses large portions...
bigeasymagazine.com
“We’ve Got Your Back”, Cantrell Purrs Almost Convincingly, but Does She?
Which New Orleans elected leader really has the people’s back? Is it Mayor LaToya Cantrell who is making that claim in the midst of the city’s worst crime wave in years, or Councilmember Helena Moreno who just completed almost three years as City Council president and believes “when we all come together, great things can happen”? With less than six weeks remaining in the historic campaign to recall Cantrell, the mayor is fighting back with a somewhat lackluster list of accomplishments that is sure to disappoint most voters. Moreno, who many believe has her eyes on the mayor’s office, released a much more substantive report which gives voters a clearer picture of how a tenacious, motivated woman can tackle major issues.
WDSU
'A logistical nightmare': Special election for downtown New Orleans state house seat the same day as carnival parades
NEW ORLEANS — A special election for a key New Orleans-based state house seat falls on an odd day. The race for the District 93 seat, recently vacated by Royce Duplessis after he won a seat in the state Senate, is Saturday, Feb. 18. That is the big weekend...
wwno.org
For one Section 8 tenant in New Orleans, a struggle to be heard
Cans of Glade air freshener were clustered on a table by Valerie Jeanmarie’s front door in early January, her usually neat living room crowded with cardboard boxes as she prepared for a move. Jeanmarie has been living in this blue duplex in Gentilly for less than a year, but after a dispute with her landlord over house repairs, she must move out soon.
NOLA.com
Document storage company withholding 'hundreds of boxes' of city records amid financial dispute
Document storage company Iron Mountain is withholding hundreds of boxes of files it is storing for the city of New Orleans because of an ongoing financial dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, a City Hall spokesman confirms. The dispute first came to light in an unrelated federal case involving a...
prcno.org
HDLC issues stiff fine for unpermitted demolition
Header image: 2220 Broadway St. Deploying a new, stiffer penalty structure for the first time, the New Orleans Historic District Landmarks Commission on Wednesday (Jan. 4) issued a fine of $21,690 for the partial façade removal of the building at 2220 Broadway St. Before voting eight to three in favor of the fine, the HDLC discussed the matter for more than an hour, establishing the circumstances of the case. The fine levied was 25 percent of the maximum allowed by law (set at 15 percent of the structure’s value) but well above the prior ceiling of $10,000. Like all HDLC decisions, it may be appealed to the New Orleans City Council.
NOLA.com
Our Views: In new year, New Orleans officials need to tackle violent crime with all the urgency they can muster
When it comes to violent crime in New Orleans, the old year ended horribly and the new year is off to just as upsetting a start. New Orleans finished 2022 with what’s likely the highest murder rate of any large city in the nation. That’s not just a statistic. It’s an outrage, and a genuine crisis.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
WDSU
Supplemental trash pick-ups to begin next week, according to New Orleans councilman
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso tweeted Saturday that the city plans to provide supplemental trash collection in an effort to help Richard's Disposal catch up on its routes. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
fox8live.com
VIDEO: Mayor Cantrell, shovel in hand, joins crews to fix potholes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined crews on Thursday (Jan. 5) to fix potholes on Dumaine Street, which runs from City Park Avenue to the French Quarter. Cantrell shared a 20-min live stream of her shoveling asphalt and packing in potholes in an orange safety vest...
NOLA.com
New restaurant from 'Dook' Chase brings art, gumbo, brunch to downtown New Orleans
Of course there's Creole gumbo at the new restaurant Chapter IV, because to owner Edgar “Dook” Chase IV this family recipe is where the restaurant starts. “Any restaurant we do is going to have gumbo, that’s a key,” he said. All around this cornerstone dish, however,...
WDSU
NOLA city council dashboard shows average NOPD response time is 3 hours
NEW ORLEANS — According to the New Orleans City Council’s response times dashboard, wait times for officers to respond are nearly 3 hours on average. According to New Orleans Police Department data on the dashboard, there are only 938 officers on the force. Crime data analyst Jeff Asher says looking at the data it appears to be impacting the response times.
NOLA.com
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
A mass shooting in Central City Thursday night that left two people dead and injured three others capped off the bloodiest week in over a year in New Orleans, signaling no relief in the New Year from a 3-year surge in violence that has haunted Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
Endymion removes Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, citing threats and safety concerns
Less than 24 hours after New Orleans super-krewe Endymion announced Mel Gibson would serve as co-Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras 2023, officials have removed the actor from krewe activities.
NOLA.com
For $3.1M, get a posh townhome on the St. Charles parade route
A true townhome, 740 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans is a work of art on the inside. Soaring ceilings, curved walls, majestic stairs and even see-through floors create the feeling of living in a masterpiece. Indeed, the home was renovated in 2008 by noted Tulane University architecture professor Errol...
NOLA.com
At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know
At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
WWL-TV
Parking company plans to install cameras, lights in wake of car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD says they have a plan to stop the car break-ins happening during Pelicans games. Friday, they said they’ve worked with analytics to determine where exactly the break-ins are happening so they can direct patrol. “I have personally spoken to the captains of the sixth,...
fox8live.com
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
Comments / 0