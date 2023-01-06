ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOLA.com

After Council pressure, Cantrell says trash pickup help is on the way

Mayor LaToya Cantrell Saturday agreed to bring in additional trash haulers for much of the city after a group of council members demanded the administration make good on long-standing promises collections would return to normal. City officials are also expected to meet Jan. 10 with Richard’s Disposal, one of the...
WWL

Additional trash pickup to begin this week after Council push

NEW ORLEANS — Supplemental trash pickup services will begin this upcoming week after members of the New Orleans City Council expressed dissatisfaction with waste management company Richards Disposal Inc. (RDI) to resolve ongoing issues its had hauling residential waste in Service Area 2. Service Area 2 encompasses large portions...
bigeasymagazine.com

“We’ve Got Your Back”, Cantrell Purrs Almost Convincingly, but Does She?

Which New Orleans elected leader really has the people’s back? Is it Mayor LaToya Cantrell who is making that claim in the midst of the city’s worst crime wave in years, or Councilmember Helena Moreno who just completed almost three years as City Council president and believes “when we all come together, great things can happen”? With less than six weeks remaining in the historic campaign to recall Cantrell, the mayor is fighting back with a somewhat lackluster list of accomplishments that is sure to disappoint most voters. Moreno, who many believe has her eyes on the mayor’s office, released a much more substantive report which gives voters a clearer picture of how a tenacious, motivated woman can tackle major issues.
wwno.org

For one Section 8 tenant in New Orleans, a struggle to be heard

Cans of Glade air freshener were clustered on a table by Valerie Jeanmarie’s front door in early January, her usually neat living room crowded with cardboard boxes as she prepared for a move. Jeanmarie has been living in this blue duplex in Gentilly for less than a year, but after a dispute with her landlord over house repairs, she must move out soon.
prcno.org

HDLC issues stiff fine for unpermitted demolition

Header image: 2220 Broadway St. Deploying a new, stiffer penalty structure for the first time, the New Orleans Historic District Landmarks Commission on Wednesday (Jan. 4) issued a fine of $21,690 for the partial façade removal of the building at 2220 Broadway St. Before voting eight to three in favor of the fine, the HDLC discussed the matter for more than an hour, establishing the circumstances of the case. The fine levied was 25 percent of the maximum allowed by law (set at 15 percent of the structure’s value) but well above the prior ceiling of $10,000. Like all HDLC decisions, it may be appealed to the New Orleans City Council.
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Mayor Cantrell, shovel in hand, joins crews to fix potholes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined crews on Thursday (Jan. 5) to fix potholes on Dumaine Street, which runs from City Park Avenue to the French Quarter. Cantrell shared a 20-min live stream of her shoveling asphalt and packing in potholes in an orange safety vest...
WDSU

NOLA city council dashboard shows average NOPD response time is 3 hours

NEW ORLEANS — According to the New Orleans City Council’s response times dashboard, wait times for officers to respond are nearly 3 hours on average. According to New Orleans Police Department data on the dashboard, there are only 938 officers on the force. Crime data analyst Jeff Asher says looking at the data it appears to be impacting the response times.
NOLA.com

For $3.1M, get a posh townhome on the St. Charles parade route

A true townhome, 740 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans is a work of art on the inside. Soaring ceilings, curved walls, majestic stairs and even see-through floors create the feeling of living in a masterpiece. Indeed, the home was renovated in 2008 by noted Tulane University architecture professor Errol...
NOLA.com

At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know

At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
