Scottsdale, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Scottsdale.
The Higley High School basketball team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Arizona College Preparatory basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Horizon High School basketball team will have a game with Chaparral High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
The North Canyon High School basketball team will have a game with Horizon High School on January 06, 2023, 14:55:00.
The Prescott High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
Comments / 0