ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Scottsdale.

The Higley High School basketball team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Higley High School
Notre Dame Preparatory
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Arizona College Preparatory basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Arizona College Preparatory
Coronado High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball - Part 2

The Horizon High School basketball team will have a game with Chaparral High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

Horizon High School
Chaparral High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The North Canyon High School basketball team will have a game with Horizon High School on January 06, 2023, 14:55:00.

North Canyon High School
Horizon High School
January 06, 2023
14:55:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Prescott High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.

Prescott High School
Coronado High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball - Part 1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Valley pastor overcomes medical emergency, returns to pulpit

PHOENIX — A Valley spiritual leader with ties to the Phoenix Suns is reflecting on a frightening medical emergency he recently experienced, his recovery and ultimately his return to preaching. Pastor Travis Hearn is senior pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale and also the team chaplain for the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Weekend freeway closures around Phoenix 1/7/23

Damar Hamlin collapse spotlights athletic trainer's role in Paradise Valley school sports. The Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer who quickly responded to Damar Hamlin's collapse has spotlighted the profession in high school sports. CES 2023: ViraWarn can detect viruses like Flu & COVID using a breath test. Updated: 5 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
MESA, AZ
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ARIZONA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Surprise, AZ

Surprise is a unique Arizona city in Maricopa County that combines urban charm and natural rural beauty. Located just a few miles from Phoenix, Surprise is an excellent destination for anyone looking to explore some of the many popular things to do in the area. But what separates Surprise from...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Gilbert woman

GILBERT, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gilbert Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord. She is 5-feet tall, 100 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes. Gaylord’s her last known location was at the Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday. Police said a cell phone and Apple Watch we found near the pond at the park. The last contact with Gaylord was by phone on Thursday.
GILBERT, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

New Chandler eatery focuses on healthy food

Flower Child, which opened its first outlet in Chandler recently, has a catchy slogan: “Healthy Food for a Happy World.”. The restaurant seeks to fulfill its premise by making food from scratch, sourcing ingredients close to each eatery’s location whenever possible and serving healthy food for a variety of lifestyles.
CHANDLER, AZ
Mark Hake

Southbound I-17 Will Be Closed This Weekend Between Greenway and Northern Ave - in Phoenix, AZ - Plus Other Restrictions

The AZ Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) says that the southbound lane of I-17 will be closed this weekend from Friday night, Jan. 6, 2023, from 10 PM to 5 AM Monday, Jan. 9. In addition, both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road/Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive, and Bell Road will also be closed.
PHOENIX, AZ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy