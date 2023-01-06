Imbler, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Imbler.
The Pilot Rock High School basketball team will have a game with Imbler High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.
Pilot Rock High School
Imbler High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Cove High School basketball team will have a game with Imbler High School on January 06, 2023, 15:00:00.
Cove High School
Imbler High School
January 06, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Pilot Rock High School basketball team will have a game with Imbler High School on January 05, 2023, 19:30:00.
Pilot Rock High School
Imbler High School
January 05, 2023
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
