Glenns Ferry, ID

Glenns Ferry, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Lighthouse Christian School basketball team will have a game with Glenns Ferry High School on January 05, 2023, 18:00:00.

Lighthouse Christian School
Glenns Ferry High School
January 05, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

MIX 106

Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List

Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney announces 2023 Drug Free Student Scholarship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs is accepting applications for his office’s Drug-Free Scholarship. The scholarship is open to Twin Falls County Graduating high school seniors. The application, among other requirements, requires an essay on the topic, “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?”
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

Chobani donating $250,000 to Twin Falls in part of its legacy projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Chobani is celebrating 10 years in the magic valley by giving back to the community they continue to show investment and growth in. The yogurt manufacturer plans as a part of its legacy projects to donate $250,000 to the city of Twin Falls as an annual gift of appreciation. This years gift will go towards the development of new trailhead park on Eastland and Poleline.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A community in Twin Falls is asking questions, as a stabbing was reported at the 600th block of Sparks Street in Twin Falls Saturday at approximately 2:37 pm, according to the Twin Falls Police Department. An official with the Police Department said, one male and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Should Twin Falls Add a Second Hospital or is One Good Enough?

Having a hospital in town is a major luxury to have, especially when not living near a major city. While it is not uncommon to have a hospital of some sort in a smaller town, not every town is so lucky. In case of an emergency, it is nice to have and know that you can be treated, but is having only one hospital in town always a good thing? Yes, it beats not having one at all, but is it good to have a little competition and options? Here are the pros and cons of having only one hospital in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV and semi on Interstate 84

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred at 12:11 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2023, on Interstate 84 at Eagle Road in Ada County. A 32-year-old male, from Meridian, ID, was seen running on I-84 and was struck by a 2008 Buick Enclave driven by a 77-year-old male from Meridian, ID. The pedestrian was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner commercial vehicle driven by a 66-year-old male from Caldwell, ID. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The roadway was blocked for approximately 2 and a half hours.
ADA COUNTY, ID
