Glenns Ferry, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred at 12:11 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2023, on Interstate 84 at Eagle Road in Ada County.
A 32-year-old male, from Meridian, ID, was seen running on I-84 and was struck by a 2008 Buick Enclave driven by a 77-year-old male from Meridian, ID. The pedestrian was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner commercial vehicle driven by a 66-year-old male from Caldwell, ID.
The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The roadway was blocked for approximately 2 and a half hours.
