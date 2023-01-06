ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
thecomeback.com

Broncos make huge Jim Harbaugh decision

When the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this month, it did not take long for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to emerge as a potential candidate to replace him. Those rumors seemed to get a little bit more serious recently with reports that Harbaugh would take an NFL job if it’s offered and that the Broncos would offer him an absolutely massive contract, and it looks like things could be headed in that direction.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

J.J. Watt honors Pat Tillman before final NFL game

Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will mark the final game in the legendary career of J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement after Week 16. And as the Cardinals took off for the Bay Area, Watt honored a legend. On the plane ride, Watt was...
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Gold Star donates to Damar Hamlin's charity, The Chasing M's Foundation

A famous Cincinnati chili parlor is showing its support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Tuesday, Gold Star Chili announced on social media that the local chain would donate to Hamlin's charity, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The charity's GoFundMe page surpassed $6 million in donations after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Monday night game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Bengals mad at NFL over rule change

The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Damar Hamlin sends important message before Bills game

After the terrifying incident that sent him into cardiac arrest and needing life-saving CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin will obviously be unable to compete for the Buffalo Bills as they try to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win over the New England Patriots, but he’s shared a very important message ahead of the game.

