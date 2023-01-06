Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Meet the 'real hero' who saved Damar Hamlin's life: Oklahoma-born assistant trainer Denny Kellington
After news circulated that Hamlin was showing signs improvement and was communicating with his teammates, people began searching for the man who began immediately performing CPR.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
thecomeback.com
Broncos make huge Jim Harbaugh decision
When the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this month, it did not take long for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to emerge as a potential candidate to replace him. Those rumors seemed to get a little bit more serious recently with reports that Harbaugh would take an NFL job if it’s offered and that the Broncos would offer him an absolutely massive contract, and it looks like things could be headed in that direction.
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
ETOnline.com
Damar Hamlin Returns to Instagram and Flashes Wide Smile, Thanks Fans for 'Overwhelming Support'
Damar Hamlin returned to Instagram for the first time since suffering a life-threatening tackle on Monday Night Football, thanking fans for their "overwhelming" support and flashing a wide smile!. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted Saturday a couple of pictures of himself in uniform as well as a block quote...
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
thecomeback.com
J.J. Watt honors Pat Tillman before final NFL game
Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will mark the final game in the legendary career of J.J. Watt, who announced his retirement after Week 16. And as the Cardinals took off for the Bay Area, Watt honored a legend. On the plane ride, Watt was...
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gold Star donates to Damar Hamlin's charity, The Chasing M's Foundation
A famous Cincinnati chili parlor is showing its support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Tuesday, Gold Star Chili announced on social media that the local chain would donate to Hamlin's charity, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The charity's GoFundMe page surpassed $6 million in donations after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Monday night game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
thecomeback.com
Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans
Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
‘We’re deeply honored;’ UC Medical staff recognized for on-field support of Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Healthcare providers from University of Cincinnati Medical Center who were part of the on-field response in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were recognized in a pre-game ceremony prior to the Bengals home game against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. >>‘We all won;’ Damar...
Lamar Jackson gets massive Ravens NFL Playoffs injury update
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week. Jackson is reportedly still dealing...
CBS News
Steelers players deliver toys, books, and supplies to daycare Damar Hamlin supports
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since Monday night, when Bills' safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the Bills-Bengals game, the football world has rallied together to support and pray. Since then, Hamlin's GoFundMe charity which helps his mother's daycare center "Kelly & Nina's Daycare Center" has raised...
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
Look: Bengals Painting Field To Honor Damar Hamlin; Bills Announce Safety Making 'Excellent' Improvements
Cincinnati takes on the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Bengals mad at NFL over rule change
The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Damar Hamlin sends important message before Bills game
After the terrifying incident that sent him into cardiac arrest and needing life-saving CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin will obviously be unable to compete for the Buffalo Bills as they try to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win over the New England Patriots, but he’s shared a very important message ahead of the game.
Comments / 2