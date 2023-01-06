Ceres, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

To say that Weslee Allison has had a rough year is an understatement. Battling Burkitt Lymphoma, this football loving Los Banos High School student’s senior year had a scary start. “This all started in June,” Weslee’s mother, Jill Allison, shared, “He just kept complaining, ‘Mom, my head hurts. I...
STOCKTON, Calif. — Extreme winds and rain have canceled class for students in the Stockton Unified School District. In a news release, the Stockton Unified School District said extreme weather conditions are canceling school on Monday, Jan. 9. "We are in direct communication with state and local emergency officials....
Just because you’ve graduated from Stockton University doesn’t mean you can’t still be involved in what happens on campus. Alumni Relations recently launched several clubs to keep alums involved with the university community. The clubs allow members to leverage the resources of the Stockton community to provide mentoring and peer support. The clubs will have at least one social event, one service project, and one student/alumni event per year. “The great thing about Alumni Clubs is that they connect graduates from across class years and majors based on a single shared interest or experience,” said Ayisha Lee, assistant director of Alumni Relations. “It doesn’t matter that you graduated eight years after I did. We both share a passion for the environment, or served in the military, or whatever that one thing may be.” The newly created clubs include: Alumni Student Veterans Organization Club for military-affiliated alums, Alumni in Education Club for those involved in education and teaching as a profession, Alumni Pride Alliance Club for those who identify as LGBTQIA+ and/or were members of Pride Alliance as students, S.A.V.E Alumni Club for those interested in promoting environmental action, education and awareness and/or were members of S.A.V.E as students, Greek Council Alumni Club for those who are members of all social sororities and fraternities, and Lake Fred Radio Alumni Club for those who served as a DJ for WLFR radio. To promote opportunities for alumni to interact directly and build a vibrant membership, most of the communication for established Alumni Clubs will take place on Stockton’s community portal, OspreyConnect. Here, you will find news, announcements, and event details related to the clubs. If you do not have an account, creating one is easy, go to ospreyconnect.com.“If you have an idea for a club you’d like to be involved in or that you think would unite generations of alumni, please use this form,” Lee said.
Visiting a cemetery can be a travel back in time, a glimpse of days gone by. By reading headstones and grave markers, one can ascertain a bit of what life was like in a community. What religions were in practice, what organizations were active, what was happening in the country...
The downpour and gusty winds that rolled through the Westside this last weekend caused Orestimba Creek to overflow onto several roads in Newman and fallen trees and branches around Gustine. With another front expected to hit Wednesday, residents are being advised to make some preparations to weather the storm. The...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
STOCKTON, Calif. — A jackknifed big rig is blocking the street in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Northbound Pershing Avenue at Poplar Street is closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6: Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday. (KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected. In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -South Area Corporation […]
Knights Ferry, CA – The Knights Ferry Bridge off Highway 108/120 and east of Oakdale is the longest covered wooden bridge west of the Mississippi River and has been closed indefinitely, but the recent wicked weather is not to blame. Significant wood deterioration was found after a structural analysis...
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto is keeping a close eye on water levels in the Tuolumne River and Dry Creek area as more rainfall is expected over the weekend and early next week. The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services anticipates for the river to reach flood stage by Tuesday.
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will participate in a public forum on Monday, Jan. 9 at 5:30pm at the Veterans Memorial Building in downtown Hollister. Hospital leaders will provide an update on finances, address the implications to the community of a hospital closure and present information about steps being taken for a positive resolution, says a press release from Hazel Hawkins.
For Modesto residents, the New Year is already more troublesome and more expensive, and it’s only just begun. The new one percent sales tax increase and higher garbage collection rates are bad enough. Then there’s the new recycling program and its complicated disposal system. As the city’s website...
TRACY — Several people were injured after a car crashed into a business in Tracy.According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, crews arrived at the 3200 block of Grant Line Road in response to a vehicle accident.When they arrived, they found one vehicle crashed into an unknown business, injuring several people.Officials say there was no impact on traffic on Grant Line Road.We will update this story as more details are made available.
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post. Officers encountered the suspect in the area of the Streets of Brentwood after they saw a car with an expired registration. Anthony O’Neal, 26, was identified as the suspect and had […]
