Ceres, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Just because you’ve graduated from Stockton University doesn’t mean you can’t still be involved in what happens on campus. Alumni Relations recently launched several clubs to keep alums involved with the university community. The clubs allow members to leverage the resources of the Stockton community to provide mentoring and peer support. The clubs will have at least one social event, one service project, and one student/alumni event per year. “The great thing about Alumni Clubs is that they connect graduates from across class years and majors based on a single shared interest or experience,” said Ayisha Lee, assistant director of Alumni Relations. “It doesn’t matter that you graduated eight years after I did. We both share a passion for the environment, or served in the military, or whatever that one thing may be.” The newly created clubs include: Alumni Student Veterans Organization Club for military-affiliated alums, Alumni in Education Club for those involved in education and teaching as a profession, Alumni Pride Alliance Club for those who identify as LGBTQIA+ and/or were members of Pride Alliance as students, S.A.V.E Alumni Club for those interested in promoting environmental action, education and awareness and/or were members of S.A.V.E as students, Greek Council Alumni Club for those who are members of all social sororities and fraternities, and Lake Fred Radio Alumni Club for those who served as a DJ for WLFR radio. To promote opportunities for alumni to interact directly and build a vibrant membership, most of the communication for established Alumni Clubs will take place on Stockton’s community portal, OspreyConnect. Here, you will find news, announcements, and event details related to the clubs. If you do not have an account, creating one is easy, go to ospreyconnect.com.“If you have an idea for a club you’d like to be involved in or that you think would unite generations of alumni, please use this form,” Lee said.

GALLOWAY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO