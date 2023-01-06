Storm dropped a deluge on SLO County. Here’s a look at how much rain fell in your area

The powerful “atmospheric river” that streamed through San Luis Obispo County overnight brought a new deluge of rain to the region.

Nearly everywhere received at least an inch of rain and main locations well more than that, according to the National Weather Service’s 48-hour precipitation totals.

Rocky Butte again received the county’s highest total and was the only spot over 4 inches, but 10 locations in total here got 2 inches or more.

Here’s a look at how much rain fell in spots around SLO County over 48 hours as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday: