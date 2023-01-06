ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Storm dropped a deluge on SLO County. Here’s a look at how much rain fell in your area

By Mackenzie Shuman
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgAgv_0k56nLd600

The powerful “atmospheric river” that streamed through San Luis Obispo County overnight brought a new deluge of rain to the region.

Nearly everywhere received at least an inch of rain and main locations well more than that, according to the National Weather Service’s 48-hour precipitation totals.

Rocky Butte again received the county’s highest total and was the only spot over 4 inches, but 10 locations in total here got 2 inches or more.

Here’s a look at how much rain fell in spots around SLO County over 48 hours as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday:

  • Rocky Butte: 4.33 inches
  • Las Tablas (just south of Lake Nacimiento): 3.94 inches
  • Black Mountain (along Hwy. 46 west of Templeton): 3.60 inches
  • Santa Margarita: 3.08 inches

  • Los Osos: 2.61 inches

  • Santa Margarita Lake: 2.56 inches
  • Nacimiento: 2.16
  • Lopez Lake: 2.12 inches
  • Atascadero: 2.05 inches

  • Cambria: 2.01 inches
  • Arroyo Grande: 1.95 inches
  • Cal Poly SLO: 1.85 inches
  • San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport: 1.49 inches
  • Templeton: 1.4 inches
  • Davis Peak (north of Avila Beach): 1.42 inches
  • Nipomo: 1.22
  • Paso Robles: 1.05 inches
  • Oceano: 0.82
  • Shandon: 0.77 inches
  • Carrizo Plain: 0.65 inches

Comments / 0

Related
slohsexpressions.com

San Luis Obispo Needs More Trains

“Waiting for trains that aren’t coming.” Photo courtesy of Health and Sports editor Aidan Field. In a world where climate change awareness is spreading just like the wildfire’s it’s causing, San Luis Obispo High School students are often forced to drive when they leave San Luis Obispo. SLO has only a few trains a day in our train station, forcing students and residents to rely on their cars whenever they need to go somewhere outside of our city.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
5K+
Followers
141
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy