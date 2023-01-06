Storm dropped a deluge on SLO County. Here’s a look at how much rain fell in your area
The powerful “atmospheric river” that streamed through San Luis Obispo County overnight brought a new deluge of rain to the region.
Nearly everywhere received at least an inch of rain and main locations well more than that, according to the National Weather Service’s 48-hour precipitation totals.
Rocky Butte again received the county’s highest total and was the only spot over 4 inches, but 10 locations in total here got 2 inches or more.
Here’s a look at how much rain fell in spots around SLO County over 48 hours as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday:
- Rocky Butte: 4.33 inches
- Las Tablas (just south of Lake Nacimiento): 3.94 inches
- Black Mountain (along Hwy. 46 west of Templeton): 3.60 inches
- Santa Margarita: 3.08 inches
Los Osos: 2.61 inches
- Santa Margarita Lake: 2.56 inches
- Nacimiento: 2.16
- Lopez Lake: 2.12 inches
- Atascadero: 2.05 inches
- Cambria: 2.01 inches
- Arroyo Grande: 1.95 inches
- Cal Poly SLO: 1.85 inches
- San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport: 1.49 inches
- Templeton: 1.4 inches
- Davis Peak (north of Avila Beach): 1.42 inches
- Nipomo: 1.22
- Paso Robles: 1.05 inches
- Oceano: 0.82
- Shandon: 0.77 inches
- Carrizo Plain: 0.65 inches
