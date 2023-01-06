Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
KNOX News Radio
Vehicle crashed through ice in MN
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th 2023 at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with a snowplow was operating on a roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.
Woman, 2 boys hospitalized after house fire in central Minnesota
The condition of two teenage boys and a woman are unknown after a house fire in central Minnesota early Saturday morning. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, a 35-year-old Ironton woman was removed from the house by firefighters, while the boys, ages 15 and 14, "made their way out of the home." All three were taken to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in unknown conditions.
3 people in hospital after early morning fire in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in northern Minnesota.Crews were called to the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township shortly after 4:30 a.m on Saturday. The caller said there was a woman and two teenagers inside the home.By the time crews arrived, the children had made their way outside, but the 35-year-old woman was still inside. She was eventually found, and all three were taken to a nearby hospital. A deputy was treated for smoke inhalation but was later released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
northernnewsnow.com
Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash
DULUTH, MN-- The St. Louis County Sheriffs office has released the identity of the man killed in a truck vs. train crash Thursday morning. According to the authorities 56 year old Michael G. Froberg from Culver died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. The crash...
redlakenationnews.com
Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire
A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year's Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for domestic...
Report: Assisted living facility neglected heel wound that caused resident's death
An assisted living facility in Baxter was found to be in noncompliance with its license after a resident died of complications caused by a mistreated wound. The Minnesota Department of Health investigated an allegation of resident neglect at Diamond Willow of Baxter, an assisted living facility, in the fall. The department subsequently found determined that the facility had been out of compliance with its license after staff had failed to properly address the resident’s wound.
lptv.org
Owner of Cass Lake Home Destroyed in Fire Says Blaze Was Set Intentionally
The owner of a Cass Lake home destroyed in a New Year’s Eve fire is saying that the house was set on fire intentionally and that the person responsible has been arrested. A GoFundMe page set up by Kayla Stellick states that her home and that of her two children was purposely set on fire, and that they lost everything in it. Stellick also says she inherited the home from her mother, who passed away two years ago, and that there were sentimental belongings of her mother’s that were destroyed in the fire.
lptv.org
Itasca Co. HRA to Build Houses That Maintain “Permanent Affordability”
Families in Grand Rapids who are struggling to purchase a home may find a chance to do so in the near future and earn the title of “homeowner.”. The Itasca County Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA) recently obtained a grant from Minnesota Housing for the construction of eight new, affordable single-family units in Grand Rapids.
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota man admits killing 500-pound bear out of season in his backyard
A central Minnesota man who shot and killed a trophy-sized bear out of season behind his home has been sentenced to probation and stripped of his hunting privileges for three years in the state and throughout much of the country. Michael J. Thielen, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
Northland Auto Body Shops Struggling To Get Vehicles Repaired
There is never an opportune time to get in an accident but when the weather turns bad that obviously ups the chances of getting in a fender bender and this winter has proven to be brutal so far. With quite a bit of snow already, blowing winds, and bitter cold we have been put through the wringer already.
3 brothers born on New Year's Day, but different years, celebrate likely last birthday all together
DEERWOOD, Wis. -- Every New Year's Day, three brothers from Deerwood, Wisconsin celebrate their birthdays together.They're known as the "New Year Trio" because they're each born on January 1, two years apart from each other. Jerry Olson was born in 1943, Duane Olson was born in 1945 and Dick Olson was born in 1947.They always celebrated together as kids, and now as adults, the annual celebration continues, but this one is a milestone."It's just special because Jerry's 80, and we're all here yet," said Dick Olson."Glad to make it this far," said Duane Olson.While they're all celebrating their birthdays,...
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
