Lehi, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The BYU men's basketball team is set to continue its final season of WCC play on Saturday night at San Diego. The Cougars are looking for a bounce-back win after losing a close game to LMU on Thursday night. BYU and San Diego will tip off on Saturday night at 5:00 PM PST or 6:00 MST. The game will be played in San Diego at the Jenny Craig Pavilion, and there are a few different options to watch the game. Below is all the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the game.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO