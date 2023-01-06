ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
247Sports

Things I Think I Know About The Browns: In-House Policy, Stefanski Missed Opportunity and The Right People

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their final game of what has been a disappointing 2022-23 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers have somehow found a way to stay afloat and have a chance to make the postseason with a win over the Browns plus a Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots tie or loss. The game's stakes for the Steelers have heightened the importance for the Browns as they have a chance to play spoiler against their division rival. A win for the Browns would represent a 5-2 finish, a 4-2 record in the AFC North, and a season sweep of the Steelers for the first time since 1988. There is plenty to play for on Sunday, along with getting another look at quarterback Deshaun Watson before the Browns' pivotal off-season commences.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland

If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
