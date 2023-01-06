The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their final game of what has been a disappointing 2022-23 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers have somehow found a way to stay afloat and have a chance to make the postseason with a win over the Browns plus a Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots tie or loss. The game's stakes for the Steelers have heightened the importance for the Browns as they have a chance to play spoiler against their division rival. A win for the Browns would represent a 5-2 finish, a 4-2 record in the AFC North, and a season sweep of the Steelers for the first time since 1988. There is plenty to play for on Sunday, along with getting another look at quarterback Deshaun Watson before the Browns' pivotal off-season commences.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO