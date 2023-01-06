Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'could never get this season going,' and now 'it could be interesting this week in Berea'
PITTSBURGH — Hello from Acrisure Stadium, and let's face it, whether it's called Acrisure Stadium or Heinz Field, what it really is is a pain in the neck for the Browns to come over here and play. Because, quite simply, they don't win, and they didn't win today. Final...
Browns rule Jadeveon Clowney out for the Steelers game after critical remarks
BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski ruled out Jadeveon Clowney for the Browns’ season finale in Pittsburgh, as expected, and he’s likely played his last game for the Cleveland Browns after critical remarks he made on Thursday to cleveland.com in a one-on-one interview. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that...
Jadeveon Clowney was likely gone before this benching; DC Joe Woods will know his fate soon: Browns Insider
PITTSBURGH — Jadeveon Clowney likely won’t be back next season after getting benched for the season finale here, but he wasn’t really in the Browns plans for 2023 before he vented to cleveland.com Thursday about the way he’s been used. Although they were open to bringing...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
NFL Black Monday: Cleveland Browns coach Paul Brown fired by owner Art Modell 60 years ago
Long before the Browns became known for firing their head coach every few years, they executed the most significant shake-up at the position in franchise history by ousting the man for whom the team is named. The 60th anniversary of former Browns owner Art Modell removing the iconic Paul Brown...
Things I Think I Know About The Browns: In-House Policy, Stefanski Missed Opportunity and The Right People
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their final game of what has been a disappointing 2022-23 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers have somehow found a way to stay afloat and have a chance to make the postseason with a win over the Browns plus a Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots tie or loss. The game's stakes for the Steelers have heightened the importance for the Browns as they have a chance to play spoiler against their division rival. A win for the Browns would represent a 5-2 finish, a 4-2 record in the AFC North, and a season sweep of the Steelers for the first time since 1988. There is plenty to play for on Sunday, along with getting another look at quarterback Deshaun Watson before the Browns' pivotal off-season commences.
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland
If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints. If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.
Kareem Hunt’s Browns tenure has been ‘dream come true’ for hometown running back -- even if this is the end
PITTSBURGH -- Kareem Hunt is trying to not think too far ahead. Moments after the Browns fell 28-14 in their season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hunt said he doesn’t know what the future holds in regards to his future with Cleveland. The 27-year-old is set to become a free agent this offseason.
Comments / 0