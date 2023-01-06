Menlo, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Menlo.
The Washington School for the Deaf basketball team will have a game with Willapa Valley High School on January 05, 2023, 17:45:00.
Washington School for the Deaf
Willapa Valley High School
January 05, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Washington School for the Deaf basketball team will have a game with Willapa Valley High School on January 05, 2023, 19:15:00.
Washington School for the Deaf
Willapa Valley High School
January 05, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0