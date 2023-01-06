Rockford, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rockford.
The Tripoli High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford High School on January 05, 2023, 17:45:00.
Tripoli High School
Rockford High School
January 05, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The North Butler High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford High School on January 06, 2023, 14:00:00.
North Butler High School
Rockford High School
January 06, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
