Rockford, IA

Rockford, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rockford.

The Tripoli High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford High School on January 05, 2023, 17:45:00.

Tripoli High School
Rockford High School
January 05, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The North Butler High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford High School on January 06, 2023, 14:00:00.

North Butler High School
Rockford High School
January 06, 2023
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Mason City Lake to be Stocked with Rainbow Trout

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Bridge replacement project starts Monday in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – Crews are scheduled to begin reconstruction of Bridge 5064 on 220th Street in Mower County on Monday. Mower County Public Works says the bridge, which is about ¼ mile east of 28th Street NE, will be removed and replaced. That will close the road to traffic and detours will be in place. Land owners along 220th Street will be able to access their properties from one side or the other side of the bridge.
1520 The Ticket

Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away

Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning

A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of construction and demolition waste. “Mr. […] The post DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KGLO News

Longtime Mason City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO honored during retirement party

MASON CITY — The longtime president and CEO of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce was recognized on Thursday as she has retired. Robin Anderson was the head of the organization for 22 years. She spoke at the end of a short program during her retirement party. “I’ll miss the people, I’ll miss all of you. This has been a great job and an honor. I can sincerely say that I loved coming to work every day, some days more than others, but we have a great community, and I think North Iowa is on the move and has a bright future, so please please keep pushing forward.”
MASON CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Howard County Sheriff’s Office Retires One Deputy, Hires Another

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office has recently retired one deputy and hired another. The end of 2022 brought the retirement of Deputy Darwin Kueker after 42-plus years in law enforcement. Kueker began his career with the Cresco Police Department, but spent the majority of his time as a peace officer with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
1650thefan.com

Arrest Made in Waterloo Shooting

Waterloo Police made an arrest after a shooting at Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club early Saturday morning. Oshea Wright is accused of being one of the people who opened fire outside the club just after midnight– after multiple officers identified him on scene. Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, but are expected to recover. Police say Wright was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon and was brought up multiple times in the shooting investigation. Wright has not been formally charged with the shooting at the club.
WATERLOO, IA
kchanews.com

New Public Chickasaw County Ambulance Off to Busy Start

The new County-run ambulance service in Chickasaw County is in its first week of operation. EMS Director Joel Knutson says they’ve had a busy start since they began serving the County at 12 am Sunday (01.01.23). Knutson says while EMS staff are ready to serve, they’re also still getting...
KCRG.com

Judge denies Aaron Whittle’s request for change of venue

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied a Winneshiek County man’s motion to change the location of his trial after being charged with murder. A criminal complaint shows 43-year-old Aaron Whittles from Decorah stated he fatally shot Lawrence Whittle with a firearm and that it had happened on March 17th in the 2600 block of Sand Rock Road, north of Freeport.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Oelwein Woman Arrested for Assaulting Victim with Homemade “Acid”

An Oelwein woman is facing an assault charge after she was accused of attacking her husband with what she claimed was homemade “acid.”. Oelwein Police say they were called to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of 1st Avenue Northeast shortly before 4 am Wednesday (01.04) morning. Their investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Jeannie Murphy for domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.
OELWEIN, IA
