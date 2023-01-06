ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, WA

Morton, January 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Morton.

The Wahkiakum High School basketball team will have a game with Morton High School on January 05, 2023, 17:45:00.

Wahkiakum High School
Morton High School
January 05, 2023
17:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Wahkiakum High School basketball team will have a game with Morton High School on January 05, 2023, 19:00:00.

Wahkiakum High School
Morton High School
January 05, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
thurstontalk.com

Legends Arcade in Olympia Will Combine the New and Old

If you thought you heard a buzz lately about a new arcade that will be opening soon in downtown Olympia, you would be right. That’s because Legends Arcade owners Patrick and Christina Costelo are busy buying new and retro arcade games, obtained a snack bar license, and are hard at work to refurbish space for their new business in the historic Olympia Press Building.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County

Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
ABERDEEN, WA
ghscanner.com

76-Year-Old Fails to Yield Hits and Rolls Vehicle with 4 People In It.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the cause of the collision on State Route 12 at Monte Brady RD E near Montesano Saturday was the result of failing to yield. They say that a 76-year-old woman driving a white Honda CRV had been traveling eastbound on State Route 12 approaching Monte Brady RD E. Once in the intersection, she went to turn to go northbound on Monte Brady RD crossing the westbound SR 12 traffic and struck a 1994 Toyota Corolla driven by a 35-year-old Aberdeen man, rolling the vehicle where it then landed in the westbound direction ditch.
ABERDEEN, WA
beachconnection.net

Ethereal in the Deep: Sea Angels of Oregon Coast / Washington Coast

(Seaside, Oregon) – Every great once in awhile, there's something actually angelic that winds up on the beaches of the Oregon coast or Washington coast. They're known as sea angels. (Photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) In actuality, they're a kind of sea slug and they live in...
SEASIDE, OR
The Suburban Times

Recap: Meeting on the Pierce County Tiny Home Village in Spanaway

For those interested in the proposal tiny home village in Spanaway, the Pierce Prairie Post has a recap of recent meetings on the topic. “The room was packed. I don’t think I have seen a meeting in Spanaway attract so many people. The County definitely was not expecting this either, they ran out of flyers to hand out.”
SPANAWAY, WA
waheagle.com

WSP Sergeant Brad Moon has a horrible, no good, very bad day

According to Sheriff Mark Howie, when the arctic blast gave us freezing rain on December 23, it stranded one deputy at home, and a trooper at the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, according to the sheriff's report, it was a pretty quiet night in Wahkiakum County. Sergeant Brad Moon of...
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party

PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle

Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in fire at Sumner fourplex

SUMNER, Wash. — One person was killed in a fire at an apartment unit in Sumner on Saturday morning, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. At about 9:45 a.m., crews responded to the apartment fire at a fourplex in the 15900 block of 52nd Street East. Upon arriving...
SUMNER, WA
The Suburban Times

Video: Property Tax Exemptions

Pierce County has recently expanded the ability for low-income seniors and people with disabilities to apply for and be granted a reduction on their property taxes. Visit our website at https://piercecountywa.gov/ATR. Call the Senior Citizen and People with Disabilities Exemption hotline at (253) 798-2169.
q13fox.com

One dead after car crashes into a pole in Tacoma, investigation underway

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in South Tacoma on Saturday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S 56th St. and S Washington St. for reports of a crash. When firefighters and officers arrived,...
TACOMA, WA
KIMA TV

Man killed by 2 separate hit-and-run drivers in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Aberdeen Police are asking for the public's help in finding two drivers accused of hitting a man who later died of his injuries. According to police, officers and medics responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at the intersection of N Scammel St and Simpson Ave around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 31-year-old Aberdeen man was transported to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Man Dead in Grays Harbor County After Being Struck by Vehicles Twice

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident after a 31-year-old Aberdeen man died after being struck by two different vehicles on Wednesday evening. Cody P. Scott, 31, was pronounced dead at Grays Harbor Community Hospital after being transported from the scene. The Aberdeen Police Department and Aberdeen Fire Department were...
ABERDEEN, WA
